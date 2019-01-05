The playoffs are here, and legacies are on the line

Getty Images

Twelve teams remain, with all of them hoping to get their fingerprints all over the iconic silver trophy that goes to the Super Bowl champion.

The victory changes teams, coaches, players, everyone. It makes legacies.

So with the 2018 playoffs starting, whose legacy benefits the most from a Super Bowl win? It’s a topic we discussed on Friday’s PFT Live. Check out what we had to say, and chime in with your own thoughts below.

Then, get ready to take in arguably the four best wild-card games since the NFL moved to the current format in 1990.