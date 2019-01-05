Touchdown machine Eric Ebron keeps it going in the playoffs

AP

Eric Ebron is a touchdown machine.

Ebron, who scored 14 touchdowns in the regular season, scored another one on the first drive of the postseason. Ebron now has 15 touchdowns in his 17 career games as a Colt, after having just 12 touchdowns in four seasons as a Lion.

It was a six-yard catch for Ebron, which was set up by a 38-yard catch from T.Y. Hilton that put the Colts in the red zone. The Colts’ offense did it all through the air on their first drive, with Hilton gaining 63 receiving yards but running back Marlon Mack gaining just one yard on two carries.

The Colts also benefited on the drive from a bad call by the officials, who flagged J.J. Watt for jumping offside when they should have flagged the Colts for delay of game. Watt smartly was keeping an eye on the play clock and only fired out of his stance when he noticed the clock read :00. Unfortunately for the Texans, the officials didn’t notice the play clock but did notice Watt cross the line of scrimmage before the ball was snapped.

The Texans’ first drive didn’t go anywhere, and the Colts are in business early on.