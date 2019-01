Getty Images

The Bears added tight end Trey Burton to their injury report Saturday night.

They list Burton as questionable with a groin injury.

Burton signed with the Bears in the offseason after starring in Super Bowl LII for the Eagles. He threw the touchdown pass to Nick Foles on the “Philly Special.”

Burton finished the season with 54 catches for 569 yards and six touchdowns.

Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker combined for eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.