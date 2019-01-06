Bears air it out, move back into lead

Getty Images

The Bears have finally made it into the end zone and they are back in front of the Eagles as a result.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hit wide receiver Allen Robinson for a 22-yard touchdown with just over nine minutes left in the game. Taylor Gabriel was stopped short on a two-point try, so the Bears lead 15-10.

The throw to Robinson was the third big play through the air on the scoring drive. Trubisky found Gabriel for 18 yards on third-and-11 and then hooked up with Josh Bellamy for a 34-yard gain. The Bellamy play was well designed as the Bears looked like they were setting up a screen to Tarik Cohen before Bellamy broke down the field all by himself.

The Eagles have punted twice since taking the lead on a Nick Foles touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert in the third quarter and will need to summon something more effective if we’re going to see the fourth lead change of the day.