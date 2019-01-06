Bears tie game, but Mitchell Trubisky goes to medical tent

Getty Images

The Bears are on the scoreboard, but their quarterback is in the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Mitchell Trubisky scrambled for six yards on a third down in Eagles territory in the second quarter and then limped to the sideline for attention from the team’s medical staff. There’s been no word about his condition at this point, but Trubisky left the medical tent and remained on the sideline while the Eagles offense was on the field.

While Trubisky was going to get evaluated, Bears kicker Cody Parkey made a 36-yard field goal that made the score 3-3 with over nine minutes to play in the first half.

The Eagles were set to get off the field without any points allowed when they stopped Anthony Miller short of a first down, but defensive end Michael Bennett was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a shot to Bears guard Kyle Long‘s facemask during a post-play tussle.

UPDATE 5:38 p.m. ET: Trubisky returned to the game after safety Adrian Amos intercepted Nick Foles in the end zone with 5:18 left in the half.