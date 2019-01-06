Browns complete interview with Matt Eberflus

Getty Images

It’s been a busy weekend for Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

His unit came up big in a 21-7 win over the Texans in Houston on Saturday, which means he’ll be up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs next weekend. Eberflus’ attention wasn’t entirely on the Kansas City offense on Sunday, however.

The Browns announced that they completed an interview with Eberflus on Sunday afternoon. Eberflus oversaw a major turnaround on defense in Indianapolis after being hired away from the Cowboys in the offseason and that effort has helped push his name into contention for another move up the ladder.

Interim head coach Gregg Williams kicked off the Browns interviews on Tuesday with former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell talking to the team on Wednesday. Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski interviewed Thursday, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell interviewed Friday and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores interviewed Saturday.