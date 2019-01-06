Chargers hold off Ravens rally to advance

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
The Ravens have quarterback questions for the future.

But they had no answers for the Chargers defense in the present, and all the good work done by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson in the second half of the season was forgotten until the final moments.

The Chargers held off the Ravens 23-17, making Jackson look more like a confused rookie than the versatile runner who propelled the Ravens the postseason by winning six of his last seven starts.

But one of those games was against the Chargers, and given a second chance at the puzzle, they solved it, at least for the first 53 minutes. Jackson was at a net negative passing yards until a late flurry which included a pair of touchdown passes to Michael Crabtree, and finished the game 14-of-29 for 194 yards, with an interception. Of that total, 169 of the yards came in the fourth quarter. He had 54 rushing yards and did make things close, but was the reason they weren’t close most of the game.

But Jackson’s late fumble (his third of the day, and the only one lost) sealed it, with Uchenna Nwosu stripping him as he tried to look downfield.

The Chargers held the Ravens to just 229 total yards, as their ability to stop the run game as well kept the Ravens from any rhythm whatsoever. But even as fans booed, the Ravens kept Joe Flacco on the bench, which likely means today will be the former Super Bowl MVP’s last game as a Raven.

The Chargers advanced to the divisional round, where they’ll face the Patriots next Sunday at 1 p.m.

So complete was their win that they not only survived their special teams, they thrived on them. Michael Badgley had a field goal blocked in the third quarter, but he also hit five field goals (!), giving the Chargers something resembling dependability there.

The Ravens played well defensively also, holding the Chargers to 243 yards, but Philip Rivers did just enough to advance. But mostly, it was their defense, which made plays when they needed to.

37 responses to “Chargers hold off Ravens rally to advance

  2. Not nearly as impressed with the Chargers as some of these announcers.
    New England is gonna put them away fairly easy I believe

  6. Fun game to watch. Great 4th quarter by the Ravens. Ravens fans were right, there’s no way the Patriots are beating the Ravens next week at Gillette.

  7. John Harbaugh should be fired. If he brings in Flacco after halftime, the Ravens win this game

  9. I had hoped to see Baltimore since the Pats had gotten the better of the Ravens as of late. The Chargers held the Chiefs to 28 points in Arrowhead and had the Ravens to less than 100 yards into the 4th until they decided not to play anymore.

  11. even the refs couldnt bail the ravens out like this did last week with that blown fumble call, the third running back masquerading as a qb, gimmick offense, is over…..

  12. If the Chargers and Colts win next week, and the Rams win and Saints lose, they’ll have 2 conference championship games scheduled for the same day in the same stadium….How they handle that, if it happens?

  14. What’s the difference between Jackson’s 4 TO’s today and Mahomes 4 TO game against the Rams? About 5 TD’S…..

  15. Chargers dline dominated they couldn’t pass or run Ravens had negative yards going into 4th fumble 4 times with a int missed FG and with a rookie QB and still only lost by 6 Lamar showed a lot of heart but give the Chargers credit for the game they played.

  16. As an Eagles fan I absolutely hate the Chargers just because they do things like this. I called it against the Titans game, that they were going to regret always letting off of the gas instead of driving a dagger into their opponents hearts. This game should NOT have been this close at the end. They will learn hard if they do this against Tom Brady & Bill, like every other team that has done that too them; ex. Falcons & Jaguars.

  18. I have no dog in this fight at all, but Flacco is a better QB than Jackson, all he can do is run, period, he is too skinny. He has really small hands, why he fumbles so much. Josh Allen has some work to do as the Bills QB, but he is way better than Jackson. Allen has big hands like Troy Aikman, can hang on to the ball. Jackson reminds me of RG3. Just way too skinny.

  19. Patriots have a better chance playing the Chargers then the RatBirds.

    If Lamar was able to get in rhythm during the 3rd Quarter the Ravens would of won. He was moving the Offense downfield for the winning TD before the Game ending fumble.

    GO PATRIOTS

  23. Very demeaning to Ravens fans for Jackson to QB this team in an NFL playoff game. This isn’t college.

  25. L Jackson’s ball security is terrible, and he only sees part of the field.

    Just don’t know why in a elimination game you don’t go with the QB with 15 playoff starts under his belt. Could still have Jackson out there as a runner, like they did in September.

  27. Defensive coordinators are already licking their chops thinking about next year’s matchups vs. the Ravens. The worst possible thing the Chargers did for them is play that poor prevent D near the end. Jackosn will be named the starter based on that and the results won’t be pretty. For Baltimore, that is.

  29. In today’s NFL you have to be able to complete well over 60% of your passes, Lamar Jackson is at 58% not good. While he’s a dynamic runner he also fumbled 13 times in 8 games as the starter QB(counting the playoff game) which caught up to him and the Ravens today.

  31. But Florio kept telling us that the Ravens were the most dangerous team in the playoffs….

  32. ckqbwhiterb says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    If the Chargers and Colts win next week, and the Rams win and Saints lose, they’ll have 2 conference championship games scheduled for the same day in the same stadium….How they handle that, if it happens?

    —————-

    No way Goodell lets that happen

  33. Lamar Jackson is the worst qb in playoffs history. Sure he scored tribulation garbage time tds in the last 5:00 minutes when the chargers started playing prevent defense. This game was an embarrassment for the loudmouth raven fans who thought they had the next Russell Wilson. Jackson is a mediocre back up qb. Ravens should fire the gm and harbaugh. Minus 3 yards passing with 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Lol. Baltimore fans are delusional. Draft a real franchise pocket qb, not a wildcat rb pretending to be a qb.

  37. Dude up top said if the Chargers and the Colts win next week and the Rams beat the Saints that they would have 2 conference Championship game scheduled in the same stadium on the same day. He does know they play in different stadiums right?

