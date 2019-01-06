Chargers hold off Ravens rally to advance

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
AP

The Ravens have quarterback questions for the future.

But they had no answers for the Chargers defense in the present, and all the good work done by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson in the second half of the season was forgotten until the final moments.

The Chargers held off the Ravens 23-17, making Jackson look more like a confused rookie than the versatile runner who propelled the Ravens the postseason by winning six of his last seven starts.

But one of those games was against the Chargers, and given a second chance at the puzzle, they solved it, at least for the first 53 minutes. Jackson was at a net negative passing yards until a late flurry which included a pair of touchdown passes to Michael Crabtree, and finished the game 14-of-29 for 194 yards, with an interception. Of that total, 169 of the yards came in the fourth quarter. He had 54 rushing yards and did make things close, but was the reason they weren’t close most of the game.

But Jackson’s late fumble (his third of the day, and the only one lost) sealed it, with Uchenna Nwosu stripping him as he tried to look downfield.

The Chargers held the Ravens to just 229 total yards, as their ability to stop the run game as well kept the Ravens from any rhythm whatsoever. But even as fans booed, the Ravens kept Joe Flacco on the bench, which likely means today will be the former Super Bowl MVP’s last game as a Raven.

The Chargers advanced to the divisional round, where they’ll face the Patriots next Sunday at 1 p.m.

So complete was their win that they not only survived their special teams, they thrived on them. Michael Badgley had a field goal blocked in the third quarter, but he also hit five field goals (!), giving the Chargers something resembling dependability there.

The Ravens played well defensively also, holding the Chargers to 243 yards, but Philip Rivers did just enough to advance. But mostly, it was their defense, which made plays when they needed to.

  2. Not nearly as impressed with the Chargers as some of these announcers.
    New England is gonna put them away fairly easy I believe

  6. Fun game to watch. Great 4th quarter by the Ravens. Ravens fans were right, there’s no way the Patriots are beating the Ravens next week at Gillette.

  7. John Harbaugh should be fired. If he brings in Flacco after halftime, the Ravens win this game

  9. I had hoped to see Baltimore since the Pats had gotten the better of the Ravens as of late. The Chargers held the Chiefs to 28 points in Arrowhead and had the Ravens to less than 100 yards into the 4th until they decided not to play anymore.

  10. Trump is the G.O.A.T says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:25 pm
    Not nearly as impressed with the Chargers as some of these announcers.
    New England is gonna put them away fairly easy I believe

    —————-

    The chargers played a very bad offensive team but a great defense. Next week the roles are reversed.

  11. even the refs couldnt bail the ravens out like this did last week with that blown fumble call, the third running back masquerading as a qb, gimmick offense, is over…..

  12. If the Chargers and Colts win next week, and the Rams win and Saints lose, they’ll have 2 conference championship games scheduled for the same day in the same stadium….How they handle that, if it happens?

  14. What’s the difference between Jackson’s 4 TO’s today and Mahomes 4 TO game against the Rams? About 5 TD’S…..

  15. Chargers dline dominated they couldn’t pass or run Ravens had negative yards going into 4th fumble 4 times with a int missed FG and with a rookie QB and still only lost by 6 Lamar showed a lot of heart but give the Chargers credit for the game they played.

  16. As an Eagles fan I absolutely hate the Chargers just because they do things like this. I called it against the Titans game, that they were going to regret always letting off of the gas instead of driving a dagger into their opponents hearts. This game should NOT have been this close at the end. They will learn hard if they do this against Tom Brady & Bill, like every other team that has done that too them; ex. Falcons & Jaguars.

  18. I have no dog in this fight at all, but Flacco is a better QB than Jackson, all he can do is run, period, he is too skinny. He has really small hands, why he fumbles so much. Josh Allen has some work to do as the Bills QB, but he is way better than Jackson. Allen has big hands like Troy Aikman, can hang on to the ball. Jackson reminds me of RG3. Just way too skinny.

  19. Patriots have a better chance playing the Chargers then the RatBirds.

    If Lamar was able to get in rhythm during the 3rd Quarter the Ravens would of won. He was moving the Offense downfield for the winning TD before the Game ending fumble.

    GO PATRIOTS

  23. Very demeaning to Ravens fans for Jackson to QB this team in an NFL playoff game. This isn’t college.

  25. L Jackson’s ball security is terrible, and he only sees part of the field.

    Just don’t know why in a elimination game you don’t go with the QB with 15 playoff starts under his belt. Could still have Jackson out there as a runner, like they did in September.

  27. Defensive coordinators are already licking their chops thinking about next year’s matchups vs. the Ravens. The worst possible thing the Chargers did for them is play that poor prevent D near the end. Jackosn will be named the starter based on that and the results won’t be pretty. For Baltimore, that is.

  29. In today’s NFL you have to be able to complete well over 60% of your passes, Lamar Jackson is at 58% not good. While he’s a dynamic runner he also fumbled 13 times in 8 games as the starter QB(counting the playoff game) which caught up to him and the Ravens today.

  30. Patriots have a better chance playing the Chargers then the RatBirds.

    If Lamar was able to get in rhythm during the 3rd Quarter the Ravens would of won. He was moving the Offense downfield for the winning TD before the Game ending fumble.

    GO PATRIOTS

    ***

    5 asterisks

  31. But Florio kept telling us that the Ravens were the most dangerous team in the playoffs….

  32. ckqbwhiterb says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    If the Chargers and Colts win next week, and the Rams win and Saints lose, they’ll have 2 conference championship games scheduled for the same day in the same stadium….How they handle that, if it happens?

    —————-

    No way Goodell lets that happen

  33. Lamar Jackson is the worst qb in playoffs history. Sure he scored tribulation garbage time tds in the last 5:00 minutes when the chargers started playing prevent defense. This game was an embarrassment for the loudmouth raven fans who thought they had the next Russell Wilson. Jackson is a mediocre back up qb. Ravens should fire the gm and harbaugh. Minus 3 yards passing with 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Lol. Baltimore fans are delusional. Draft a real franchise pocket qb, not a wildcat rb pretending to be a qb.

  37. Dude up top said if the Chargers and the Colts win next week and the Rams beat the Saints that they would have 2 conference Championship game scheduled in the same stadium on the same day. He does know they play in different stadiums right?

  38. If the Chargers and Colts win next week, and the Rams win and Saints lose, they’ll have 2 conference championship games scheduled for the same day in the same stadium….How they handle that, if it happens?

    Ummm they don’t play at the same stadium

  39. Good thing for the Chargers, they fell just short of perfecting their Steelers imitation. For the life of me, I don’t know why these coaches quit being aggressive with that much time on the clock. A wrong bounce here or there, and it can turn into a nail biter. Lucky for them, it didn’t cost them today. They better learn from their mistake because they won’t get away with in NE.

  40. Larmar Jackson is just another version of Randall Cunningham, he will do OK until the defenses catch up to him and
    that’s what is happening now. The only thing Jackson can do is run, but he is a loose cannon holding onto the football!!!

  41. ckqbwhiterb says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    If the Chargers and Colts win next week, and the Rams win and Saints lose, they’ll have 2 conference championship games scheduled for the same day in the same stadium….How they handle that, if it happens?
    ==================================

    The Chargers don’t play in the same stadium as the Rams.

  44. Lamar is 21 years old and had exactly 7 NFL starts coming into the playoffs. I thought he showed a lot of balls hanging in there and giving them a chance to win. The Ravens O-line did him no favors today either. This kid is gonna be good. Anyone calling for Flacco must have forgot how awful he was this year. Dude was 4-5, Lamar saved their season. Fans are hilarious. Like Jimmy Smith said…number 8 got us here. Flacco’s days as a starter are done, he’s awful.

  45. Ummm they don’t play at the same stadium

    ***

    They’re only an hour away by car though.

    It would be a bit of a logistical nightmare.

  47. Redandgoldhitman52 says:
    Lamar Jackson is the worst qb in playoffs history

    ——————————————

    Worst ever? As a Texans fan I’m going to have to disagree. I think Hoyer throwing 5 interceptions and 0 touchdowns in a 30-0 loss was a worse performance lol.

  48. Flacco should have played the second half. This is the playoffs you do what ever necessary to win the game. Harbaugh didn’t do what was necessary.

  49. Everyone that is crushing Harbaugh on not putting in Flacco, did you ever think that it’s an executive management decision? They’re not going to sacrifice trade leverage or otherwise.

  51. The Chargers offense can’t hold a candle to the Cleveland Browns offense. I will take Baker Mayfield as my quarterback anyway day over Lamar Jackson, or even Philip Rivers! Although Rivers is a heck of a quarterback!

  52. wib22 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:35 pm
    Patriots have a better chance playing the Chargers then the RatBirds.

    If Lamar was able to get in rhythm during the 3rd Quarter the Ravens would of won. He was moving the Offense downfield for the winning TD before the Game ending fumble.

    GO PATRIOTS

    ***

    5 asterisks

    ——

    As usual, you’ve got nothing.

    REALITY

  53. Chargers can beat the Cheaters

    You mean Aaron Rodgers and his over-inflated footballs?
    He’s sitting at home watching on TV

  54. One of the worst officiated games ever. How many times could the crew make it more obvious that they were pulling for the Ravens? Those of you who want to complain that the fumble return should have been a Ravens TD, the Chargers were totally ripped on the play right before that and even with the replay that they blew, they couldn’t spot the ball in the right place.

  55. blackqbwhiterb says:

    January 6, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    If the Chargers and Colts win next week, and the Rams win and Saints lose, they’ll have 2 conference championship games scheduled for the same day in the same stadium….How they handle that, if it happens?

    ________________

    Since when have the StubHub Center(Chargers) and the LA Coliseum(Rams) became the same stadium?

  57. ckqbwhiterb says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    If the Chargers and Colts win next week, and the Rams win and Saints lose, they’ll have 2 conference championship games scheduled for the same day in the same stadium….How they handle that, if it happens?

    *********************************************

    Haha
    No way that happens.
    1. Goodell will not allow it.
    2. Stan Kroenke runs LA, not Spanos
    3. So guess which team will get bounced from the playoffs

  59. Lamar has fumblitis, cannot control the snaps. If that is not rectified the next coach will find a new guy. Some of his throws were awful.
    Chargers played a conservative game and hung on. But they were clearly the better team. But they will have to play much better to advance.

  64. The only reason the Ravens were in this playoff game was the ‘HUGE GIFT’ the stupid referee gave them by a quick whistle
    after the Browns player knocked the ball out of Larmar Jackson’s hand at the goal-line for a fumble that Peppers recovered and was running for a 99 yard touchdown return!!!

    Three games this season the referees stole the game from the Cleveland Browns!!! Nice!

  66. ripwarrior says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:35 pm
    Embarrassing that ravens fans would boo jackson

    I think they were booing the entire offense, which stunk for 3 quarters.

  69. blackqbwhiterb says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    If the Chargers and Colts win next week, and the Rams win and Saints lose, they’ll have 2 conference championship games scheduled for the same day in the same stadium….How they handle that, if it happens?
    =================

    Can’t put anything past these extremely intelligent PFT posters.
    I thought that for the last 2 seasons they were playing in different stadiums. Wow! How did they pull that off?

  70. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:40 pm
    Two Takeaways here…

    First…Luck is Baaaaaaaaack!

    Second…The Patriots just crapped their pants at the thought of Baltimore coming to town!

  71. Not a fan of either team. I picked the Chargers to win. So far I am 3-0 and if the Eagles win I nailed it for the weekend.

    That said, the media hype surrounding Jackson for the past couple months made me interested in seeing him play. I am not impressed. He is a rookie, so maybe he can learn to throw the ball on a consistantly basis. He is small, so running will probably end his career early. Next season will show a lot about Jackson. He wont last 16 games running the ball though.

  72. redandgoldhitman52 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:38 pm
    Lamar Jackson is the worst qb in playoffs history. Sure he scored tribulation garbage time tds in the last 5:00 minutes when the chargers started playing prevent defense. This game was an embarrassment for the loudmouth raven fans who thought they had the next Russell Wilson. Jackson is a mediocre back up qb. Ravens should fire the gm and harbaugh. Minus 3 yards passing with 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Lol. Baltimore fans are delusional. Draft a real franchise pocket qb, not a wildcat rb pretending to be a qb.
    ————————————————————————————

    Nope, that distinction belongs to Andy Dalton. Any one of his 4 playoff starts, he’s 0-4 with 1 TD and 6 int’s. Worst playoff QB ever and it’s not even close.

  73. Everyone that is crushing Harbaugh on not putting in Flacco, did you ever think that it’s an executive management decision? They’re not going to sacrifice trade leverage or otherwise.

    Playoffs > trade leverage

  75. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:58 pm
    This result was a big sigh of relief to the Patriots…dodged a bullet…

    ———————-
    Patriots are not celebrating this one. Facing Jackson over Rivers would have been awesome.

  76. Everyone saying, “Jackson is going to he great” is just whistling past the graveyard. His issue coming out of college was his inaccuracy. His issues at the end of his first season is his inaccuracy, poor ball security and inability to properly read an NFL defense.
    Regression is not good.

  77. fcoprado says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:25 pm
    Chargers can beat the Cheaters

    ———————-
    Chargers have to beat the Patriots first and then hope KC loses before they would get that chance.

  80. Rdog says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Am I allowed to say Lamar Jackson had a bad game or does that make me a racist?

    The real racists are the Chargers defense that didn’t allow Jackson to make plays.

  81. I’m disappointed so many “football fans” believe the Rams and Chargers play in the same stadium 😔

  82. The Patriots just crapped their pants at the thought of Baltimore coming to town!

    They should wait till spring, then then they can ride the Duck boat.

  83. Rdog says:
    January 6, 2019 at 5:01 pm
    Am I allowed to say Lamar Jackson had a bad game or does that make me a racist?

    Yes! If you ask of course you are why else would someone say such a smart ass thing.

  84. blackqbwhiterb says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    If the Chargers and Colts win next week, and the Rams win and Saints lose, they’ll have 2 conference championship games scheduled for the same day in the same stadium….How they handle that, if it happens?
    ———————–
    The only two teams sharing a stadium and the Giants and Jets. I would never worry about 2 games on the same day there.

  85. So much for the weakling AFC North.

    Weaklings don’t belong in pro football. Well deserved elimination of that soft division.

  87. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    This result was a big sigh of relief to the Patriots…dodged a bullet…
    ————————————————————————————-
    What is this bizarre mythology about the Patriots fearing the Ravens? The last time Baltimore beat them HOFs Ray Lewis and Ed Reed were on the field.

  88. AFC East teams remaining: 1

    AFC North: 0

    Too bad the Patriots can’t beat up on that soft and weak division every year!

  89. What is this bizarre mythology about the Patriots fearing the Ravens? The last time Baltimore beat them HOFs Ray Lewis and Ed Reed were on the field.

    ***

    They own the pats though

  91. Based Saxon says:
    January 6, 2019 at 4:30 pm
    Harbaugh needs to be fired for keeping Lamar in and killing his team in the process. Inexcusable to lose over pure personal pride
    ××××××××
    If Harbaugh puts in Flacco he is done as a coach all together after the media finishes with him.

  92. The “holding call” on Okung had me fuming, but great defensive game by the Chargers. Gotta be more sound against Brady next week and offense can’t depend on field goals.

