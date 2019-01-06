Chargers pulling away, up 20-3

Getty Images

After further (and further and further) review, the Chargers about about to put this game out of reach.

Melvin Gordon scored on a short touchdown run, after two other plays which might have resulted in three touchdowns (it’s confusing), and the Chargers are up 20-3 early in the fourth quarter.

First, the Chargers thought they scored on Derek Watt‘s stop-drop-and-roll into the end zone, but after review, officials marked him down short of the end zone.

Then, Gordon was initially ruled to have scored on the next play, even though the ball popped out and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey scooped and raced the other direction for what could have been a touchdown as well. Officials ended up ruling Gordon down by contact, which bought the Chargers a fourth-down attempt from the 1.

Gordon plunged in easily from there, and Philip Rivers hit Mike Williams wide open in the corner of the end zone for the two-point conversion.

The Ravens are sticking with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but their offense isn’t working at all today, with just 74 total yards and a net negative-2 yards passing.