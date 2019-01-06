Chargers pulling away, up 20-3

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 6, 2019, 3:35 PM EST
After further (and further and further) review, the Chargers about about to put this game out of reach.

Melvin Gordon scored on a short touchdown run, after two other plays which might have resulted in three touchdowns (it’s confusing), and the Chargers are up 20-3 early in the fourth quarter.

First, the Chargers thought they scored on Derek Watt‘s stop-drop-and-roll into the end zone, but after review, officials marked him down short of the end zone.

Then, Gordon was initially ruled to have scored on the next play, even though the ball popped out and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey scooped and raced the other direction for what could have been a touchdown as well. Officials ended up ruling Gordon down by contact, which bought the Chargers a fourth-down attempt from the 1.

Gordon plunged in easily from there, and Philip Rivers hit Mike Williams wide open in the corner of the end zone for the two-point conversion.

The Ravens are sticking with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but their offense isn’t working at all today, with just 74 total yards and a net negative-2 yards passing.

20 responses to “Chargers pulling away, up 20-3

  1. This an all time worst quarterback performance in a playoff game or any game for that matter. People will be talking about it for years and how it lead to Johnny being fired the next day.

  2. Everyone knew Jackson’s run would not last. You cant be a running QB with Zero accuracy and make it in the NFL. Hats off to San Diego, yes San Diego and not LA, as I did not think they would be smart enough to figure him out. Should be a must see in NE next week

  7. vancouversportsbro says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:36 pm
  10. By heart by not putting in Flacco, he’s basically daring the front office to fire him because he wants out

  13. Fumble call was horrible. Ball was loose when it hit the ground. Should have been 100+ yard TD fumble return. Ravens got screwed and changed total complexion of game

  15. I knew Jackson was a fraud. Wait till all the other teams get a second look at him. When they shut his running down he is nothing!!!

  16. What an embarrassment at home for the ravens. Great defense did their job holding the chargers to 4 fgs but having to be on the field for the entire game while lamar Jackson goes three and out all game long for minus two yards. Harbaugh should be fired for not even trying to win this game , leaving flacco on the bench and leaving that bum Jackson in the game. I’d be mad if I’m a ravens fan. Worst qb in the history of the nfl.

  19. I think Harbaugh is trying to get fired. Should have at least tried Flacco at start of second half.

  20. omniscient48 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:43 pm
