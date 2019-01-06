Chargers take 3-0 lead in sloppy start

AP

The Ravens are willing to run and play defense and hope for the best.

That works as long as you take caer of the ball.

But the Ravens have already fumbled three times in the first quarter, losing one of them, and the Chargers took a 3-0 lead because of it.

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has two of the fumbles, but recovered both. They weren’t as fortunate when running back Kenneth Dixon coughed it up, as the ball was poked out by Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and recovered by safety Adrian Phillips.

That gave them the ball at the Ravens’ 15-yard line, the kind of field position even the best defense can’t give up.

The Chargers do have things to worry about, however, as running back Melvin Gordon walked off the field after apparently injuring his left knee. He missed time this year with a right knee problem, and his absence will be a concern moving forward. He walked straight to the locker room with the athletic training staff instead of going to the tent, and they announced he’s questionable to return.

They had to settle for a short field goal, but points may be in short supply today.