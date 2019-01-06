Chargers up 12-0 at halftime, Ravens have injury concerns

Getty Images

The Chargers are holding onto a 12-0 lead, and the Ravens are running out of the guys who are helping hold that number so low.

While four field goals for Michael Badgley might not be a huge concern, the injury status of two of their top players has to be.

Safety Eric Weddle limped off the field and straight to the locker room with the athletic training staff, and outside linebacker Matthew Judon had to be helped off later. There were no immediate updates just before halftime.

The Ravens are playing well on defense, as they’ve held the Chargers to just 129 yards of total offense. But they have just 69 of their own, making it hard to catch up.

While quarterback Lamar Jackson has two fumbles and an interception so far, the Chargers are going a great job of defending the run across the board.