Chargers up 9-0, playing great defense

The Chargers are winning with defense and field goals, of course.

With kicker Michael Badgley‘s third field goal of the day, the Chargers are up 9-0 in the second quarter of the AFC wild card game.

While it takes you a minute to wrap your head around the idea of special teams working for the Chargers instead of against them, it’s largely the job both defenses are doing which stands out.

The Chargers continue to pressure Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson into a shaky start, with Adrian Phillips picking him off in the second quarter. He’s already fumbled twice (recovering both), but isn’t off to the best debut in the postseason.

He’s 2-of-7 passing for 17 yards and the pick so far, and his 31 yards represents nearly half of their offense (63 total yards).

But the Chargers only have 76 yards of their own, as their scoring drives have gained 12, 7 and 37 yards.