Cody Parkey hits the upright, Eagles win 16-15 in Chicago

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2019, 8:02 PM EST
AP

Cody Parkey hit another upright and the Eagles are headed to New Orleans.

The Bears kicker had an unfortunate habit of hitting uprights with his kicks all season and he did it again with five seconds left in Sunday’s game. After a Nick Foles touchdown pass put the Eagles up 16-15 with 56 seconds to play, a big Tarik Cohen kickoff return and two completions to Allen Robinson set up a 43-yard try to win the game.

Parkey, who kept his job despite missing 10 kicks and hitting the uprights five times in the regular season, put a kick through after Eagles coach Doug Pederson called a presnap timeout, but put the second try off the left upright. It hit the crossbar and then bounced back onto the field as a painful silence fell over Soldier Field.

Foles threw a pair of interceptions in the first half, but hit Dallas Goedert for a touchdown to put the Eagles in the lead in the third quarter and then completed five passes to move the Eagles to the 2-yard-line on their final possession of the game. They failed to get in three times before Foles hit Tate to take the lead.

Tate didn’t do much for the Eagles after the midseason trade with the Lions that brought him to Philadelphia, but it’s hard to imagine anyone will be too focused on that after Sunday’s game. He had five catches for 46 yards overall, including a 28-yard gain that saw him hold onto the ball despite taking a big shot from a Bears defender.

He’ll get a chance to add some more positives to the ledger against the Saints next Sunday while Parkey and the Bears will have a much longer wait before another chance to get on the field.

177 responses to "Cody Parkey hits the upright, Eagles win 16-15 in Chicago

  2. Kind of hard to not blame the Bears for being inept here… it’s not like he was money all season, he was the weak link and should have been replaced in November.

    On a positive note, no more having to hear about the Mack trade this season 🙌🏼 😁

  13. Wow, sincere condolences Bears fans, coming from someone who couldn’t sleep the night when we got hit with the “MInnesota Miracle” last year. At least you’re the best team in that division and have a great shot of being back next year.

  16. Change the rules. Make a FG attempt that hits the upright worth FOUR points.

    Think about it. A team down 4 could try the kick to tie it up. A team down 3 could go for the win, although of course if you aim for the upright you have a higher chance of missing the FG altogether and would then fall short of the tie.

    On another note, letting Robbie Gould walk to save a few bucks turned out to be not a very good idea . . .

  17. Eagles! A little bit of luck never hurts. I want another shot at those over rated cowgirls!!

  21. As a Vikings fan, I knew the Vikings would lose in Chicago. I wondered if they would regret putting Philly into the playoffs…should have tanked the game…

  27. He would have hit the upright if he was kicking from the 19 yard line. I don’t know what it is about NFC North FG kickers, but they have always been Grade B talent that can never make the $ shot.

    Meanwhile contemporary kickers all around the league, beginning with Adam Viniateri, are booting game winners in pressure cookers and under conditions of ice, snow, wind, rain, and distance.

  28. It was nice to see a well played, competitive football game. Not a fan of either team, but I will say that Foles is clutch when it counts. He is the Jeff Hostetler of this generation.

  30. Double Doink!! Eagles deserved the 2 point after at the goal line before Chicago got the ball for their final drive. The NFL truly needs to place sensors at the goal line, and take the guess work out of critical calls. Who can tell anything with fuzzy camera looks in a cold climate. Philly almost got robbed. Good year Chicago!

  31. I went 4-0 on my picks. Florio almost nailed the score at 17-15 Eagles. Impressive prognostication!

    Patriots and Rams are the most vulnerable next weekend. The 1 seeds will host the conference championship games in 2 weeks.

  34. Ouch tough way to lose a hard fought game ! Parkey has a Meeting with the Turk coming in the near future.

  37. Easy to blame the kicker, but that stupid penalty by Amos had just as much to do with them losing. Oh well, it was a fun season and beats the heck out of missing the playoffs the last seven years. Hopefully they can build on this next year, it’s a young team

  38. Parkey should buy a power ball lottery ticket. Hits the goalpost and crossbar and never seen a kicker hit so many goal posts in one season.

  42. Hey Bears fans welcome to the missed chip shot to win a playoff game club. We’ll look past all the crap you talked about the Vikings this year. We meet every other Tuesday and the last Friday of every month we have a bowling night. Please sign in and leave your t-shirt size before you go. Thanks!

  43. Told s couple bears fans they were gonna get beat by the eagles. They called me an idiot and laughed. Well, it’s hibernating time. Enjoy the rest of your winter.

  44. I’m shocked that icing the kicker worked, but it did and I’m not complaining. Also, maybe the Bears kicker was the weak link but both teams left points on the field and even Justin Tucker missed today so back off the kid. Still a good defensive game. I’m going to lay down and let my heart collect its self.

  49. Let me state up front, I loathe every breath that that puke head coach of the Philthy team takes and I loathe every heartbeat that Jim Schwartz takes. They are worthless pieces of garbage in my mind.

    I also loathe every breath that Mack from Chicago takes. There is a reason that Oakland got rid of this man and today’s game shows every reason – he is gutless – he is ineffective – he is lazy – he plays when he wants to – and in the biggest game to date of this season, Mack did absolutely nothing.

    In short, Chicago got taken by the Raiders. Trades and acquisitions matter during the playoffs, not during the regular season. And we now see that Mack is a fraud and a joke.

    My hat is off to Nick Foles. All of the pundits and football know it alls and fake sports journalists like Flower from PFT constantly dismissed Foles.

    Yet Foles wins.

    Foles is NOT a statistics QB. He is not flashy. He is not a first round prima donna with a hype machine to match just like the FRAUD Carson Yutz.

    Foles simply is a winner. In the toughest games he has faced, he wins – wins – and wins – and leads.

    And while I loathe everything about the Philthy team, I do respect Foles for being the real deal.


  50. Change the rules. Make a FG attempt that hits the upright worth FOUR points. ”

    Yeah, go for the game winning FG, hit the upright and get rewarded for it.

    That’s worse than the rogue rule in the CFL.

  51. Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha

    The Bears Defense surely did look frightful.
    Though the Eagles made it more delightful.
    The Bears can go on dreaming ‘bout Super Bowls.
    Let it Foles.
    Let it Foles.
    Let it Foles.

  52. Should not have even come down to that kick.

    Bears showed nothing on offense.

    Nagy will re think this one for a long time.

  53. Wow poor kid someone lost a job but you are a professional you gota make that kick. And Nick Foles is a freaking legend. What do the eagles do if Foles goes on another magical run. Carson Wentz might need a new team how do you let Foles go

  54. Feeling your pain Bears fans……………
    Looking forward to battling with you guys for North supremacy for the next few years……..

  58. I knew as soon as he hit the 1st one (after the Ice Time Out). He wasn’t going to be able to hit it twice. Not nearly the same but thats why I don’t like to waste swings at the driving range before the 1st tee.

    Good season for my Bears, We need to release Parkey eat the 9million and sign or trade for Gould. Learn the lesson, pay the vets Ryan Pace.

  60. Windows open and slam shut quickly in the tournament. Better luck next year Bears, you flamed out too soon. But don’t feel too bad, Phili gets beat next weekend and will feel the same way.

  61. Love my Birds and the better team won but I respect the Bears. I like the way they play the game. Also can’t believe the Eagles kicked to Cohen on that kickoff. Go Birds.

  64. Hey Bears fans, it really a tough pill to swallow right now….and it doesn’t get better you’ll lose sleep for weeks, your stomach will ache for days, you’ll not want to see any form of Football for weeks, It’ll HURT for ever so no it won’t get better and one more thing when the draft gets here you won’t need to tune in for the first two nights because you traded away your picks for a player who couldn’t step up on the last drive to save your season……but hey did I say it’ll hurt for a very very long time?

    Sincerely,
    Titletown, USA!

  68. Oh well… In the end only one team wins and the rest are losers. That makes me feel better. I feel so bad for the guy. I hate to be in his cleats.

  69. Sorry Chicago fans – that was a B. I was pulling for you. Knew the Queens weren’t winning on the road this week even if we had pulled off last week. But it also showed who are at top of the North at this point. Mitch is going to only get better and we are stuck with Kirk who doesn’t have half the guff that Mitch showed (well, in big games) and would rather lay down.

  76. Both NFC games this weekend were the result of kicker issues by the losing teams. Janikowski’s hamstring meant no FG tries for Seattle down the stretch, and Parkey having radar lock on the poles all season reared its head again for Chicago.

    The kicker is a pretty mindless position when he’s good. When he’s iffy or injured, the whole game can turn.

  78. Feel really bad for the Bear’s K. Brutal miss. However, it is part of the game and why they get paid so much. Meanwhile, if the Eagles let Foles go they are bananas crazy. Keep him and trade Wentz while you can. Foles is magic, they respond for him like no backup I’ve ever seen. Congrats to the Iggles fans.

  79. The Bears had a good season. In my opinion, they have been a bit overrated. Their defense is terrorizing, and you can score on them. The offense is way to gimmicky. Tarik Cohen is way overrated. They cannot effectively run the ball, and Tribinsky is clearly the third best QB in his draft class, though the first one selected. The Bears are a slightly above average team. I don’t see Nagy as football Yahweh, to me they are, meh. That is who gets eliminated in Wild Card weekend. The End.

  81. 1. Nagy should’ve kicked the extra point on the last td with 9 minutes left in the game. The 2 point attempt was a dumb decision with so much time left. Every point is crucial in the fourth quarter with a couple possessions left for each team.

    2. Should’ve kicked the final game winning fg on 3rd down In case Eagles try to ice you, run another play for the td or kick the fg on fourth down with no ice.

    3. Bears kicker shouldn’t have followed through with the fg after Eagles iced him with the final timeout. Just waiT after the time out and kuck it one time. Youve slreadt been warmubf up. Thwte ws no need to kick a fg that wasnt gonna count. He jinxed himself.

  82. There are no excuses on this one. Find a new kicker. Now, we have to wonder if the Eagles are going to actually give the Saints a better game this time around. It would be cool, if they were to beat them. These 9-7 Cinderella stories are good for football.

  turtlehut says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:04 pm
    The Bears let Robbie Gould go to save money

    The Bears let Gould go because he grew complacent and was on a downward spiral. His release woke him up

  86. Make no mistake. The Bears are going to be back. They are building something there and the have a good coach.

  88. Sorry for the lose Bear’s fans. Been there, saw that.
    Looking forward to the Vikings and Bears competing for the North the next few years the Bears having real classy fans.

  endtimesparty says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:06 pm
    He would have hit the upright if he was kicking from the 19 yard line. I don’t know what it is about NFC North FG kickers, but they have always been Grade B talent that can never make the $ shot.

    Meanwhile contemporary kickers all around the league, beginning with Adam Viniateri, are booting game winners in pressure cookers and under conditions of ice, snow, wind, rain, and distance.
    _________________________________________________________

    Prater is money everyday all day. Currently holds the record at 64 yds. His team? Not so much.

  95. This is 100% on Pace and Nagy. They had ample opportunities to replace him and plenty of justification to do so, but didn’t. As for Mr Parkey I would advise him to hire an armed escort out of town, announce his retirement from someplace warm, start doing whatever it is he’s actually good at, and never show his face in Chicago again.

  99. The more obvious it is Foles should be the starter…the more stubborn philly fans become about sticking with Wentz…I never thought I’d see the day fans would root against their best interests…it’s like the equivalent of Native Americans rooting for the Redskins…

  100. Tough loss. Can anyone please tell me why Chicago is allowed to play that annoying, overbearing, and ear bleeding air raid siren after every other play?? For the love of god, STOP the siren!! If your crowd can’t chant, cheer, or yell without choking on a sausage… you shouldn’t be allowed to pipe in worthless air raid siren noise.

  Brownout says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:09 pm
    Let me state up front, I loathe every breath that that puke head coach of the Philthy team takes and I loathe every heartbeat that Jim Schwartz takes. They are worthless pieces of garbage in my mind.
    ————
    We all loathe every breath you take!!
    When we see your name we all decide to pass on your inane ” insights”.

  104. Again, no dog in this fight. What a game, does not have to be high scoring, just a great, great game. What can you say about Foles? Just a gamer. I really feel bad for Parkey, he had the first kick before the time out. Just how it rolls, dude will live with it forever. Bears are a really up and coming team, Mitch improved big time from last year. Just a great game, period.

  105. In a related story, Zimmer asked Spielman to arrange a trade for Cody Parkey saying he is a perfect kicker for the Vikings if they should ever get around to making the playoffs again.

  meadowlandssports says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:15 pm
    The kicker is a pretty mindless position when he’s good. When he’s iffy or injured, the whole game can turn.

    ================================

    Agreed!

    Talking heads always talk about offense and defense.

    Special teams is just as important, if not more.

    If you find a good kicker, punter, or return guy, pay the man!

  109. I figured the Bears would choke, it’s what they do. Good luck without any draft picks. Back to being bottom dwellers Bears.

  116. Eagles, trade Wentz to the Giants or Jaguars for a minimum first round 2019 pick and get a top draft status QB to study under Foles a couple of years until he is ready. I dont get why Foles is your second string QB. The system he is in is perfect for him and the team. He is such grace compared to Wentz.

    However, the Saints are coming after him next week.

  118. Feel horrible for Parkey.
    When he was in Philly, he was money.
    He had a significant hamstring injury and just hasn’t been the same.
    Chin up!

  119. “Bears should have let my Vikes won last week. Huge miscalculation on their part”

    Thought the same last week during game but the Bears did it right. I don’t think u want too lay down, sends a bad message to your team. Vikes just didn’t belong this year. Nfc north should be really competitive next year.

  126. As bad as it is for Bear’s fans, it did hit the upright and was from 43 yards, Now try to imagine a kick from 26 yards that isn’t even close, that’s what it feels like to be a Viking fan.

  128. The Bears defense played lights out all year but were garbage tonight. The loss gets blamed on the kicker but bottom line is the defense should have kept Phili from scoring a TD on that final drive, so it wouldn’t come down to a field goal try. They had their chance. Good luck next year.

  129. Going to be tough next week in New Orleans, but they played with the heart of a champion today. Football is a funny game. I have rooted for the Eagles all of my 51 years. All you trolls can pound sand.

  Brownout says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:17 pm
    You know, Parkey used to kick for the Browns.

    ————————–
    Parkey set a rookie scoring record with the Eagles in 2014. He was money until he went on IR in 2015 which led to the eagles signing an unknown Jake Elliot, the rest is history.

  131. Trubiscuit is the weak link for the Bears. The only reason that he doesn’t look terrible is because he’s got a good O-line and good skill players around him.

  132. Letting Robbie Gould go was a mistake. Belichick let Adam Vinatieri go but they drafted Gostkowski to replace him. You need a B Plan.

    Gould, the longest-tenured player for the Bears at the time of his release in 2016, ended his career in Chicago as the team’s all-time leader in career points (1,207), field goals made (276), and career field goals of at least 50 yards (23).

  133. The refs bailed out the Eagles on fourth down with that penalty late in the fourth quarter and led to a td. That fourth down stop was game over. The refs helped the Eagles with a free set of downs after going four and out. The nfl and the Eagles are a joke. Another bs referee incident was the deep complete pass that came lose and nobody recovered it but the ref and was called incomplete even though it was a catch. Bears got robbed even with the coaching blunders from nagy like not kicking the extra point and going for two in the fourth quarter. You lost by one point you dummy. All point are crucial in the fourth quarter. Very dumb decision going for two with the whole quarter remaining. Bears choked. That dB was an idiot on that crucial fourth down missed pass still hitting him. He could’ve stopped himself. He just wanted to lay the wood on him. Idiot. That stupid hit cost him the game. It went from a huge game deciding turnover on downs to a new set of downs and a game winning td a few plays later. Idiot players with no brains. Unbelievable.

  134. “Let me state up front, I loathe every breath that that puke head coach of the Philthy team takes and I loathe every heartbeat that Jim Schwartz takes. They are worthless pieces of garbage in my mind.”

    Wow. Bitter and angry much? I could understand someone disliking Schwartz. He has a reputation for being a jerk. But Pederson? He’s as vanilla a human as there can be and almost can’t offend anyone. You need to go get a hug from someone.

  135. I figured this would happen the Bears are too weak on offense as Trubisky is highly inaccurate. However Foles continues to be the Eagles it factor a rocky start and still comes back to win the game.

  136. Packers Fans approve of this games outcome. Doink and an extra doink for good measures, love it. Great Game Mack, you got your team 7 days farther than my Packers.

  137. I’ll give you Prater, though we have not seen him kick a postseason FG ib a Lions uni. I remember Eddie Money had a chance to lift the Lions over Montana’s 49ers ib the postseason and the usually money Money shanked it.

  138. Viking and Eagles’ fans — twin sisters I tell ya.

    Bears backhand the Vikies and Vikie fans are talking crap? Eagles get lucky and their fans are talking crap?

    Really? Eagles fans don’t deserve that team.

    Man…what a game.

  141. Pretty humorous to see all the vikes fans on here chastising the bears for beating them last week.

    Is this some kind of convoluted excuse to make you guys feel better?

    Your team lost, and is watching football in January.

    Try to own it a little bit….

  142. Wonder which teams would give 2 firsts for Wentz. Giants, but they wouldn’t give him to an nfc team. In a qb weak draft now is the time to just see what he might fetch. 2 first rounders from the broncos, an afc team, there’s an idea. Because seriously philly, if foles does it again you simply DO NOT let that man walk.

  144. I think you posters on here are a joke. The best defense won? BDN is magic? The Raiders fleeced the Bears? Go back and crawl under your rock in your mommies basement. BDN was heavily outplayed by a much more inexperienced second year QB who’s in the first year of a new offensive system. Third system in 3 years. Bears defense picked off your “magic” savior twice, thank in part to Mack’s pressure and the attention he took off others to get pressure. How many times did he get held, hint, if you rewatch the game with anyone not biased you’ll see an obvious four at least. The only bad decision the Bears made all year was to hang on to Parkey and not replace him. I seem to recall that Mitch was the QB who put his team in a position to win while BDN was holding it on the sideline. I’d rather root for a team that earned everything rather than relying on others to decide our fate. The Eagles losers needed us to get in, and they needed us to miss an easy fg to advance. You losers won’t have to worry about getting a shot at Dallas, because your season will be over next week. The Bears aren’t around to hold your sissy little hands any more and help you. Raiders fans can talk to me next year when Gruden makes your team into bigger losers and our 2nd Rd pick he gave us will be within 10-15 spots of the 1st we gave you. FYI, if all our picks have an average of being around 26 in each round and the Raiders pick in the top ten which it will be, the math turns out using draft charts the equivalent of 1 first round pick at about number 8 overall. I’ll take that along with watching you losers self destruct every day of the week and twice on Sunday. In summary, the best defense lost, the better QB lost, Mack was worth the price, BDN is a loser, and the bears played themselves into a loss with the one bad decision all year, to keep Parkey. I stand by beating the Vikes last week. Only losers like the Eagles throw a game in week 17 against a division rival because they are scared to play a better team. Did anyone see that catch before the half? Nope, because the Eagles were scared losers who prob payed off the refs to control the game, Burton to not play, and Parkey to ice the game. Rather lose today than be a bunch of scared posers. I’ll continue to check comments especially after the Eagles lose if anyone wants to try and call me out.

  145. As a Packers fan, I’m somewhat disappointed because I think the slate of games next weekend would have been better with a Bears win…BUT…I’ve got a good feeling that I’ll get over it rather quickly.

  marvin1958 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:38 pm
    Viking and Eagles’ fans — twin sisters I tell ya.

    Bears backhand the Vikies and Vikie fans are talking crap? Eagles get lucky and their fans are talking crap?

    Really? Eagles fans don’t deserve that team.

    Man…what a game.
    ————————————

    Packer fans definitely deserve the team they have, and will have for a long, long time.

  148. Word is an Eagle in the interior of the line got a fingertip on the final kick. I haven’t seen a close up yet but I thought the ball changed trajectory a bit. We’ll see.

  149. Parkey should buy a power ball lottery ticket. Hits the goalpost and crossbar and never seen a kicker hit so many goal posts in one season.

    This is just one more sign the NFL is fixed…using directed energy weapons to manipulate the ball. Just saying.

  151. “Better team lost.” Really? LOL. It was an evenly played game by both teams with the Eagle D showing up.

  152. The horseshoe is still up the Eagles arse I see. Had no business being in the playoffs, needed an opposing kicker to miss just to advance, and now the “fans” of that pathetic town are talking smack. It should have been this week, but next week it will be Fly Eagles Fly right back to that slum you call Philadelphia.

  153. Bears have a bright future and trubisky’s only gonna get better. I’m glad the eagles won but the bears are gonna be on top their division for the forseeable future. Great season chicago!

  eagleswin says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    ————————–
    Parkey set a rookie scoring record with the Eagles in 2014. He was money until he went on IR in 2015 which led to the eagles signing an unknown Jake Elliot, the rest is history.

    ——————-

    No, it was Caleb Sturgis who got Wally Pipped by Elliott. Parkey was long gone by then.

  156. Aw a-rod…I’m sorry, who hurt you? Have a nice week, wherever you are- just remember, it’s always sunny in Philadelphia ;).

    The saints are a superior team and should win, but this is the playoffs & who knows…but that’s next week’s problem. Have a great day. 🙂

  157. Wow!!! Hey Eagles fans, we won, we should all act like we’ve been there before. Gloating is only for losers who attach themselves to winners so they can feel like a winner too. Like this joker, he deserves to gloated against…
    ———-
    “ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:50 pm
    The horseshoe is still up the Eagles arse I see. Had no business being in the playoffs, needed an opposing kicker to miss just to advance, and now the “fans” of that pathetic town are talking smack. It should have been this week, but next week it will be Fly Eagles Fly right back to that slum you call Philadelphia.
    ——–
    How’s Minnesota’s offseason progressing???

  159. The reigning Super Bowl Champs The Philadelphia Eagles outplayed, out coached, and won once again with their BACKUP QB!!!! Al of you forget that Wentz is the starter and better than Foles. You haters can say what you want but while we love Foles we know that Wentz is better and our future. This Chicago D was positioned as unbeatable by the media. Yet once again the CHAMPS win. The Bears were lucky they got two picks because we would have won by at least 10 points if not. I’m tired of all of these haters acting like the Eagles don’t own this league right now because they know how to play every kind of way. Even after ALL of the insane injuries that almost killed this team including their future hall of fame QB Wentz, this team is still beating the NFL’s best D. NO and especially Kamara better be careful. He’s talked A LOT of smack against the Eagles. I’m not saying they’re going to go in there and win, but you need to kneel down and pay respect to the CHAMPS chump! You don’t want to wake the the sleeping Dog buddy. Just be aware little man.

  162. As delicious as it is knowing that the iggles winning brings all the haters out, including that whiny bears fan with the username of midwaymonster but I have to say, that bears team will be good moving forward. While I don’t believe in Mitch T, he came to play in that 2nd half. A lot to look forward to in Chicago but it’s not time yet. Haha I’m still laughing about the dude who said the eagles paid off the refs haaaahahaha

  165. Right on jucam, enjoy the win.. we’ll get ready to dump the pats again in the big one. 🏆🏆

  166. Neither team from tonight was good enough to make it to the Super Bowl but Howard disappeared from this game as did the Bears offense. Maybe Trubisky will get better in year 3 but folks need to remember that there are 29 other NFL teams not going to the Super Bowl this year. Unfortunately all the talk will be about Mr. Donk.

  Carroll Prescott says:…
    ——
    Dude, I’ve never seen a more bitter football fan than you. It’s funny but sad how many of the same Washington, Minnesota, and Packers fans get their kicks by trolling other fans teams. Get a life, your football season is over, deal with it.

  midwaymonster54 says: …
    —–
    Dude, you lost. Don’t be so bitter. Blame everybody and everything but can’t accept the loss. Hope you’re as unhappy as the Vikings fans who still aren’t over the 38-7 beating they took at the hands of the Eagles last year. When the Eagles lose I’m bummed for a couple days if it’s a playoff loss, a couple hours if it’s regular season. Some of you people are going to give yourselves ulcers.

  Vikings4Life says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:25 pm
    I figured the Bears would choke, it’s what they do. Good luck without any draft picks. Back to being bottom dwellers Bears.
    …………………….

    Very much agree.
    Next year the division goes through Minneapolis and the Vikes will take no prisoners!!!
    One more time:

    The Bears Defense surely did look frightful.
    Though the Eagles made it more delightful.
    The Bears can go on dreaming about Super Bowls.
    Let it Foles.
    Let it Foles.
    Let it Foles.

  171. Keep your head up Bears fans. This season is something to build on. 12 wins wasn’t a fluke.

    -Packers fan

  174. I’ve read speculation about how much teams would have to give up for foles in terms of picks, and what contract he has earned. the general consensus is the eagles wouldn’t get more than a 2nd round pick, and that his contract would be like Keenum’s new contract…

    my thought is…WHAT PLANET ARE THESE ANALYSTS ON?! Foles just proved he is worth ATLEAST 1 first round pick and a 3rd round pick at minumum. If he keeps winning, the value of that 3rd goes to a 2nd, then another 1st if he wins again, and MORE picks added to the 2 1sts if he wins a superbowl, again! and his contract will EXCEED Matt Ryan as it stands right now because he has a ring (ryan doesn’t), and heck, if he wins another superbowl, he can ask for the BIGGEST contract in NFL history!

    Point is, Foles just earned atleast the 2nd highest QB contract in NFL history tonight, and if the eagles trade him (which would be STUPID!) they’ll get atleast 1st and a 3rd.

  175. I know it’s not against the rules, but I HATE that “call a timeout a split-second before the kick” move. I think it’s the single sleaziest legal move in all of sports. It disgusts me every time I see it, and i immediately lose respect for a coach each time they do it.

    To me, it’s no different than Tomlin tripping a player on the sidelines. It’s a coach unfairly inserting themselves into the play to disrupt it.

    Teams should win through what their players do on the field, not through this kind of stuff. It’s no better than a coach running on to the field and waving their hands in front of the kicker.

    Total, complete, no-class way to win. And that’s not a statement about Pederson or this game specifically. It’s a disgusting practice that should be made against the rules.

  177. All this past week the Bears fans talked smack for the most part. Just like the Patriots fans before them and the Vikings fans before them and the Falcons fans before them. No one ever gives the Eagles a chance, yet the Eagles win. They show up and win against all odds. Now the Saints fans are already yapping. Bring it!

