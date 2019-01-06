Cody Parkey: I feel terrible, thought I hit a good ball

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2019, 8:28 PM EST
Getty Images

There’s a long history of missed field goals in big spots in playoff games and the likes of Gary Anderson, Scott Norwood, Blair Walsh, Billy Cundiff and Doug Brien will have to make some room for Cody Parkey on Sunday night.

Parkey hit the left upright with a 43-yard field goal try with five seconds left in Sunday’s game against the Eagles and then watched the ball drop down to hit the crossbar before plopping to the field. The miss made the Eagles 16-15 winners and left Parkey trying to explain what happened in the locker room.

“I feel terrible,” Parkey said, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. “There’s really no answer to it. I thought I hit a good ball”

Parkey signed a four-year deal with $9 million in guaranteed money in the offseason and that commitment likely helped him keep his job while missing 10 kicks over the course of the season. Parkey, who also hit five uprights, routinely went to Soldier Field to do extra work in recent months but that wasn’t enough to help him on the biggest kick of the season.

Permalink 60 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

60 responses to “Cody Parkey: I feel terrible, thought I hit a good ball

  1. I feel bad for Cody ‘The Bouncer’ Parkey… 3/4 home teams lost this weekend, homefield advantage is dead

  3. Not all his fault.

    Grossly Overpaying for Mack who is great but disappears for many games including the playoff game today is atrocious of the front office.

    Contrast to Ingram 3 of the chargers who was amazing.

    Trubisky is average at best.

  10. Well one things for sure. When a kicker misses a kick like this you see how bad humanity is. Death threats, trashing a foundation he’s raising money for too.

  12. Yeah you have the guy a bad contract… don’t double down by keeping him. You cut him, eat the cost, bring in somebody that doesn’t suck.

    Side note, if I ever need anything negotiated I’m hiring Parkey’s agent.

  13. Not since Matt Stover choked vs Pats or Gary Anderson! Saw that coming! don’t care for either team but the chicago bears were a god awful boring team to watch play!

  14. Hey Cody, better show up at Foles place but quick and demand half of his $1million Bonus for winning the Game – which he directly owes to you.

  16. Bears offseason to do list:

    1. Replace Parkey

    2. Figure out why Jordan Howard has lost 2 steps of speed and can’t break tackles anymore.

    3. Get better on the O Line.

    4. Practice tackling.

    This is the kind of loss that really trsts the fiber of a team. Will they take the hangover into next year and regress to 7-9, 8-8 or will they step up and use it as motivation to get better? They have precious little draft capital with which to improve their talent level so it’s going to depend in the guys in house taking it up a notch.

  21. I feel bad for the guy. That has to be a terrible feeling. Why do people pile on when the guy already feels bad enough. He’s good enough to be in the NFL so give him a break.

    I’ll tell you someone who’s happy though–Gruden. This year’s first-round pick just got better than it could/should have been.

  25. You probably aren’t long for the NFL at this point, Cody. You can take solace in the fact that if you save your money you can spend the majority of your life laying on a beach and living in a mansion with a cool car in the driveway. You’ll get over it.

  26. shokner says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:30 pm
    I feel bad for Cody ‘The Bouncer’ Parkey… 3/4 home teams lost this weekend, homefield advantage is dead
    ———————
    Remains to be seen if playing in the worst division in the league, 1st round bye, plus home-field advantage is dead. That combination (along with cheating) has worked pretty well for the Patriots.

  27. I felt bad for Parkey because he was really good in Philly until he yanked his hammy and was never the same.
    Then I heard he got $9 mil guaranteed so now . . . Not so much.
    Hope that salves your wound which will never really go away.

  30. Not excusing his kick, but the D broke on 4th down and offensive could have used a play to get closer vs taking shot in end zone. Was a team loss.

  31. I just can’t help but feel badly for the kid, however, I feel equally terrible for Bears fans. The winter just got that much longer.

  34. Enjoy the season Bears’ fans. You’re not worthy of that team. Eagles’ fans don’t deserve their team neither.

  36. “There’s a long history of missed field goals in big spots in playoff games and the likes of Gary Anderson, Scott Norwood, Blair Walsh, Billy Cundiff and Doug Brien ”

    Ooh, Mike Vanderjagt too.

  37. There’s so much the other Bears could have done during the preceding 59 minutes of play, they shouldn’t have had to rely on a game winning field goal or trying an on-side kick to get the ball back with little time left.

  40. Cody, you did not lose this game. The defense was not good and it is reported that Khalil Mack was seen at a hot dog stand nearby (in order to explain why he had no impact on the outcome of the game).

    Nick Foles once again rose up and did what he does – win – without fanfare or hype – he just manages to excel when the game comes down to crunch time. The Bears defense was horrific when it mattered. That unit is so full of themselves.

  42. Bears and Vikings will be battling it out for the North the next few years. Packers, not so much. Lions…well.
    ——
    Funny considering the Bears swept your team this year. Don’t let that 2nd place finish go to your head buddy.

  44. I thought the guy who did a terrible job for the Bears late in the game was Nagy. His clock management with under 2 minutes left in the game was beyond horrible.

  46. ninefingers9 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:32 pm
    Bears and Vikings will be battling it out for the North the next few years. Packers, not so much. Lions…well.

    Bbears and Vikings? Vikings won’t be competing with an overpaid, mediocre QB who was supposed to save to franchise. Bears will own this division for a while, I’ll wait and see on the Packers post-McCarthy. But the Vikings? I choked I laughed so hard.

    Oh wait…choked? Too soon? SKOL!

  47. I doubt Parkey will be kicker in Chicago next year no matter how much he makes. Its going to be a long off season in Chicago. He can go kick field goals in the snow.

  48. Good thing they got rid of Robbie Gould because they didn’t want to pay him. Me thinks Robbie hits that kick blindfolded.

  49. I really wish the NFL would prohibit icing the kicker by calling a time out right before the snap. I think it cheapens the game. Anyone else feel that way?

  51. And for those calling out Nagy’s clock management? They had a 43 yard FG to win the game and they pay a guy, who’s only job is to kick the ball through the uprights, a lot of money.

  52. Well played Chicago. Is rare though win the turnover battle by 2, don’t give up any really big plays, and lose. Woll be interesting to see what Chicago does, they aren’t the yet, but don’t exactly have resources to add much more

    For the fans, this is what happens when you assume the defending champs were going to be an easy out.

  53. Bo Wulf, who used to work for the Eagles’ website, said that DT Treyvon Hester got a slight tip on the ball. Did anyone else notice this live or on replay?

  54. Some say the Bears didn’t play a great game and it shouldn’t have come down to a last 2nd field goal. I strongly disagree. The Bears were in position to beat the defending SB Champs who are playing really good right now and the field goal kicker blew it. I’m glad Parkey feels terrible because so do I and millions of Bears fans feel terrible. He’ll get his 9 million gauranteed, but I hope he never makes another nickel in the NFL beyond that.

  56. I feel like crying but that’s football we’d have a higher seed if we’d of won just one more game because of the head to head with the rams shouldn’t of missed that kick in overtime in Miami

  57. Clock management was horrendous by nagy. They should have saved the timeout by just clocking it after the Robinson catch. Could have gotten a little closer for the game winning kick. If it was 5 yards closer the kick is good!!!!!!!!

  60. J K says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:54 pm
    And for those calling out Nagy’s clock management? They had a 43 yard FG to win the game and they pay a guy, who’s only job is to kick the ball through the uprights, a lot of money.

    ——————————————————————————————–
    That doesn’t change the fact that NAGY completely blew the clock management at the end of that game. And further, he and everyone else knew that Parkey was unreliable and the risk with him kicking a winning FG was higher than just about any other kicker in the game.
    I like Nagy as the Bears head coach, but he spit the bit late in that game with his clock management and I think it not only cost the Bears a lot closer field goal try, it cost them from possibly scoring a TD. It was terrible clock management and anyone who argues that doesn’t understand football.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!