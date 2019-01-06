Cody Parkey: I feel terrible, thought I hit a good ball

Getty Images

There’s a long history of missed field goals in big spots in playoff games and the likes of Gary Anderson, Scott Norwood, Blair Walsh, Billy Cundiff and Doug Brien will have to make some room for Cody Parkey on Sunday night.

Parkey hit the left upright with a 43-yard field goal try with five seconds left in Sunday’s game against the Eagles and then watched the ball drop down to hit the crossbar before plopping to the field. The miss made the Eagles 16-15 winners and left Parkey trying to explain what happened in the locker room.

“I feel terrible,” Parkey said, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. “There’s really no answer to it. I thought I hit a good ball”

Parkey signed a four-year deal with $9 million in guaranteed money in the offseason and that commitment likely helped him keep his job while missing 10 kicks over the course of the season. Parkey, who also hit five uprights, routinely went to Soldier Field to do extra work in recent months but that wasn’t enough to help him on the biggest kick of the season.