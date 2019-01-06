Cody Parkey: I feel terrible, thought I hit a good ball

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2019, 8:28 PM EST
Getty Images

There’s a long history of missed field goals in big spots in playoff games and the likes of Gary Anderson, Scott Norwood, Blair Walsh, Billy Cundiff and Doug Brien will have to make some room for Cody Parkey on Sunday night.

Parkey hit the left upright with a 43-yard field goal try with five seconds left in Sunday’s game against the Eagles and then watched the ball drop down to hit the crossbar before plopping to the field. The miss made the Eagles 16-15 winners and left Parkey trying to explain what happened in the locker room.

“I feel terrible,” Parkey said, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. “There’s really no answer to it. I thought I hit a good ball”

Parkey signed a four-year deal with $9 million in guaranteed money in the offseason and that commitment likely helped him keep his job while missing 10 kicks over the course of the season. Parkey, who also hit five uprights, routinely went to Soldier Field to do extra work in recent months but that wasn’t enough to help him on the biggest kick of the season.

Permalink 136 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

136 responses to “Cody Parkey: I feel terrible, thought I hit a good ball

  1. I feel bad for Cody ‘The Bouncer’ Parkey… 3/4 home teams lost this weekend, homefield advantage is dead

  3. Not all his fault.

    Grossly Overpaying for Mack who is great but disappears for many games including the playoff game today is atrocious of the front office.

    Contrast to Ingram 3 of the chargers who was amazing.

    Trubisky is average at best.

  10. Well one things for sure. When a kicker misses a kick like this you see how bad humanity is. Death threats, trashing a foundation he’s raising money for too.

  12. Yeah you have the guy a bad contract… don’t double down by keeping him. You cut him, eat the cost, bring in somebody that doesn’t suck.

    Side note, if I ever need anything negotiated I’m hiring Parkey’s agent.

  13. Not since Matt Stover choked vs Pats or Gary Anderson! Saw that coming! don’t care for either team but the chicago bears were a god awful boring team to watch play!

  14. Hey Cody, better show up at Foles place but quick and demand half of his $1million Bonus for winning the Game – which he directly owes to you.

  16. Bears offseason to do list:

    1. Replace Parkey

    2. Figure out why Jordan Howard has lost 2 steps of speed and can’t break tackles anymore.

    3. Get better on the O Line.

    4. Practice tackling.

    This is the kind of loss that really trsts the fiber of a team. Will they take the hangover into next year and regress to 7-9, 8-8 or will they step up and use it as motivation to get better? They have precious little draft capital with which to improve their talent level so it’s going to depend in the guys in house taking it up a notch.

  21. I feel bad for the guy. That has to be a terrible feeling. Why do people pile on when the guy already feels bad enough. He’s good enough to be in the NFL so give him a break.

    I’ll tell you someone who’s happy though–Gruden. This year’s first-round pick just got better than it could/should have been.

  25. You probably aren’t long for the NFL at this point, Cody. You can take solace in the fact that if you save your money you can spend the majority of your life laying on a beach and living in a mansion with a cool car in the driveway. You’ll get over it.

  26. shokner says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:30 pm
    I feel bad for Cody ‘The Bouncer’ Parkey… 3/4 home teams lost this weekend, homefield advantage is dead
    ———————
    Remains to be seen if playing in the worst division in the league, 1st round bye, plus home-field advantage is dead. That combination (along with cheating) has worked pretty well for the Patriots.

  27. I felt bad for Parkey because he was really good in Philly until he yanked his hammy and was never the same.
    Then I heard he got $9 mil guaranteed so now . . . Not so much.
    Hope that salves your wound which will never really go away.

  30. Not excusing his kick, but the D broke on 4th down and offensive could have used a play to get closer vs taking shot in end zone. Was a team loss.

  31. I just can’t help but feel badly for the kid, however, I feel equally terrible for Bears fans. The winter just got that much longer.

  34. Enjoy the season Bears’ fans. You’re not worthy of that team. Eagles’ fans don’t deserve their team neither.

  36. “There’s a long history of missed field goals in big spots in playoff games and the likes of Gary Anderson, Scott Norwood, Blair Walsh, Billy Cundiff and Doug Brien ”

    Ooh, Mike Vanderjagt too.

  37. There’s so much the other Bears could have done during the preceding 59 minutes of play, they shouldn’t have had to rely on a game winning field goal or trying an on-side kick to get the ball back with little time left.

  40. Cody, you did not lose this game. The defense was not good and it is reported that Khalil Mack was seen at a hot dog stand nearby (in order to explain why he had no impact on the outcome of the game).

    Nick Foles once again rose up and did what he does – win – without fanfare or hype – he just manages to excel when the game comes down to crunch time. The Bears defense was horrific when it mattered. That unit is so full of themselves.

  42. Bears and Vikings will be battling it out for the North the next few years. Packers, not so much. Lions…well.
    ——
    Funny considering the Bears swept your team this year. Don’t let that 2nd place finish go to your head buddy.

  44. I thought the guy who did a terrible job for the Bears late in the game was Nagy. His clock management with under 2 minutes left in the game was beyond horrible.

  46. ninefingers9 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:32 pm
    Bears and Vikings will be battling it out for the North the next few years. Packers, not so much. Lions…well.

    Bbears and Vikings? Vikings won’t be competing with an overpaid, mediocre QB who was supposed to save to franchise. Bears will own this division for a while, I’ll wait and see on the Packers post-McCarthy. But the Vikings? I choked I laughed so hard.

    Oh wait…choked? Too soon? SKOL!

  47. I doubt Parkey will be kicker in Chicago next year no matter how much he makes. Its going to be a long off season in Chicago. He can go kick field goals in the snow.

  48. Good thing they got rid of Robbie Gould because they didn’t want to pay him. Me thinks Robbie hits that kick blindfolded.

  49. I really wish the NFL would prohibit icing the kicker by calling a time out right before the snap. I think it cheapens the game. Anyone else feel that way?

  51. And for those calling out Nagy’s clock management? They had a 43 yard FG to win the game and they pay a guy, who’s only job is to kick the ball through the uprights, a lot of money.

  52. Well played Chicago. Is rare though win the turnover battle by 2, don’t give up any really big plays, and lose. Woll be interesting to see what Chicago does, they aren’t the yet, but don’t exactly have resources to add much more

    For the fans, this is what happens when you assume the defending champs were going to be an easy out.

  53. Bo Wulf, who used to work for the Eagles’ website, said that DT Treyvon Hester got a slight tip on the ball. Did anyone else notice this live or on replay?

  54. Some say the Bears didn’t play a great game and it shouldn’t have come down to a last 2nd field goal. I strongly disagree. The Bears were in position to beat the defending SB Champs who are playing really good right now and the field goal kicker blew it. I’m glad Parkey feels terrible because so do I and millions of Bears fans feel terrible. He’ll get his 9 million gauranteed, but I hope he never makes another nickel in the NFL beyond that.

  56. I feel like crying but that’s football we’d have a higher seed if we’d of won just one more game because of the head to head with the rams shouldn’t of missed that kick in overtime in Miami

  57. Clock management was horrendous by nagy. They should have saved the timeout by just clocking it after the Robinson catch. Could have gotten a little closer for the game winning kick. If it was 5 yards closer the kick is good!!!!!!!!

  59. The Bears represented the North Division in an exemplary way. Not a thing to be ashamed about.

    See you next year and, Go Pack!

  60. Hopefully, no wackjob fans inundate him or his family with death threats and junk like that. That’s beyond on the realm of “fandom”.

  63. I bet Nagy is wishing he sat his starters the second half of the Vikings game and lost the game. Then they would have had the Vikings and their loser QB in the first round. That would have been just like a bye. The Eagles are the one team nobody in the NFC wanted to see make the playoffs.

  64. I can’t beleive all these people who feel bad for Cody Parkey. Cody Parkey’s $9 Million Guaranteed pay is about = to 19 years of being in the top 1% of income earners in Illinois. Feel bad for us regular chumps who work regular jobs every day to pay our bills. Our 1 biggest escape in life is our favorite team who had their best year in over a decade and now we just had our hearts ripped out by that guy.

  67. The key to the game was the pathetic 3 and out previous drive by the Bears. It gave their defense no time to get a break, and Philly marches for a touchdown. It’s unfortunate this kid ended up in the spot that he did.

  69. Parkey? The name alone is a swing and a miss. Sounds like something you’d call a toddler. Who’d hire someone with a name like that? That guy has “loser” written all over him.

  70. J K says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:54 pm
    And for those calling out Nagy’s clock management? They had a 43 yard FG to win the game and they pay a guy, who’s only job is to kick the ball through the uprights, a lot of money.

    ——————————————————————————————–
    That doesn’t change the fact that NAGY completely blew the clock management at the end of that game. And further, he and everyone else knew that Parkey was unreliable and the risk with him kicking a winning FG was higher than just about any other kicker in the game.
    I like Nagy as the Bears head coach, but he spit the bit late in that game with his clock management and I think it not only cost the Bears a lot closer field goal try, it cost them from possibly scoring a TD. It was terrible clock management and anyone who argues that doesn’t understand football.

  71. Reminds me of Nate Keading.

    Nice college career, weak leg, chokes and over-compensates with the kick path to make up for the weak leg, which affects the accuracy.

    If you look at his second kick, his kick path crosses over almost like when you roll your wrists swinging a golf club.

  73. I actually thought it was good too, initially off his foot looked like a pretty good strike. However, it was the strength of this Bears team, the defense, that gave up the game winning drive. The Bears defense lost the game in crunch time. On the Eagles last chance possession, they scored a TD. Nothing more really needs to be said.

    Nick Foles, in January, drove the length of the field against arguably the best defense in the NFL, on the road, to win a playoff game. And this guy is gonna be a free agent?

  74. If the Eagles hadn’t shot themselves in the foot so many times with penalties on 3rd down stops, this game would not have even been this close. The Eagles outplayed the Bears. Pederson out-coached Nagy. #FLYEAGLESFLY

  75. Maybe paying Mack that ridiculous contract and watching him do nothing for half the season including the playoff game should be talked about.

    Absolute joke of a trade for the bears.

  76. pkrlvr says;

    Funny considering the Bears swept your team this year. Don’t let that 2nd place finish go to your head buddy.
    ###

    I’d rather get swept by the team that won the division vs getting swept by the team that finished last. I might add that in the season finale, at home, that last place team won 31 – 0.

    That and the fact you failed to get a win against us for the 2nd year in a row.

    And Rodgers is collecting over $80MILLION for those 6 Packer wins this year.

    Let that sink in…

  77. My bro-in-law has a bromance with Mitch Trubisky that is driving me crazy. He made some great throws tonight, but went 3 and out before giving Philly the opportunity for the game winning drive. Parkey should have hit that, but it should have been with 2 minutes left in the game because Trubisky was orchestrating a time sucking drive. Instead, the Bears had to rely on a kicker who had the 2nd most misses this season. Philly didn’t depend on their kicker because Foles came through. At least Trubisky had a better QBR….said no one except my delusional bro-in-law.

  78. “I really wish the NFL would prohibit icing the kicker by calling a time out right before the snap. I think it cheapens the game. Anyone else feel that way?”

    Sometimes it works out the other way you know, where the kicker misses the first one and makes the 2nd chance.

  82. What I hate is, the offense doesn’t get close enough to make it an easier kick, but then blames the kicker. 43 is no chip; if he misses a 20-30, then yeah.

  83. Parkey was bad all year. What was it, 11 missed kicks? Something like that. The Bears cut Gould over money and then gave Parkey a massive (for a kicker) contract. It’s on Parkey for sucking at his job, but it’s even more on the Bears front office for completely botching the kicking situation. They better hope Trubisky improves going forward, because the window is short and there are no draft picks to soften the upcoming blow.

  85. Can’t forget Nagys call to go for 2 on their TD. Maybe he actually makes that PAT kick and game is tied.

  87. Neither team from tonight was good enough to make it to the Super Bowl but Howard disappeared from this game as did the whole Bears offense. Maybe Trubisky will get better in year 3 but folks need to remember that there are 29 other NFL teams not going to the Super Bowl this year. Unfortunately all the talk will be about Mr. Donk.

  88. Sure, blame the poor kicker, instead of the defense who couldn’t keep Philly out of the end zone a few minutes earlier.

  91. Trubisky should have had 3, maybe 4 picks in this game! 2 of them should have been pick sixes! to me, those 4 lucky breaks just came back full circle with this missed kick. how many times is Trubisky going to get lucky like this? he should have had 4 picks against the patriots and 4 against the vikings a while back. those were the only other games i saw him play, i’m sure he had more close calls in other games.

    Bears fans, your QB makes a lot of mistakes.

  93. Sucks that it had to end that way for the young man. He owned it. What an ending though. There really is nothing like the pressure of playoff football that really makes this sport extra special.

  94. Great. Two Vikings kickers on that list. I am friends with the long snaperr on on The Norwood kick.

  95. What’s with all the bad kickers in the league? Guys getting cut left and right. This just seems like an abnormal number of kickers stinking at their job. Weird.

  96. shokner says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:30 pm
    I feel bad for Cody ‘The Bouncer’ Parkey… 3/4 home teams lost this weekend, homefield advantage is dead
    _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    Let’s not go overboard. Four of the last five Super Bowls were 1 vs. 1, with the lone exception being a 1 vs. 2 matchup. Wild Card weekend is like this a lot. You often get a weaker division winner against a strong wild card team. Like the Chargers, who may have been second best team in the AFC this year, but had the unfortunate luck of being in the same division as the Chiefs.

  98. u4iadman says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Grossly Overpaying for Mack who is great but disappears for many games including the playoff game today is atrocious of the front office.
    ————————————————————————————
    When it mattered most, the QB delivered, and the highly paid Mack was invisible. So maybe Gruden was right? Love to have the guy, but he’s just not worth that money.

  101. Looks like the poir Bears just had their very own Paul Allen moment
    Devastating as any loss I can remember.

  103. Cody hit a great ball! The kick was tipped by the Eagles!

    NBC needs to be held accountable for not mentioning that on the broadcast. They so badly wanted to pin the tail on Cody and create a “doink” narrative! Very bad on Al and Cris and film crew!

  104. @harrisonhits2 I kind of feel the same but then we would have missed the epic fail awhile back when Jason Garrett iced his own kicker. Lol

  111. The kick was partially blocked. If that happened that is also on the line. Parkey took full responsibility. He also has three more years on his contract, so he will have more opportunities to hurt the team. Codey Parkey was on the Eagles, got hurt and was cut.

  112. icehole1 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 9:34 pm
    Can’t forget Nagys call to go for 2 on their TD. Maybe he actually makes that PAT kick and game is tied.

    That wouldn’t of mattered. If they kicked the PAT, the bears would have led 16-10. Then once the eagles scored to make it 16-16, they would have kicked the PAT to make it 17-16 instead of going for the 2PT Attempt. Why would The Eagles have gone for 2, if The Bears had kicked the extra point and led 16-10, in which The Eagles tied 16-16 with the extra point attempt to make it 17-16? It would have still come down to The Bears behind by 1.

  115. People can trash the kicker all they want but it’s literally the exact same situation as the Vikings a few years back. Without the kicker they’re not even in the game. Maybe score more than 1 touchdown on your home field…just sayin’.

  116. one of the eagles got a finger on it. its unfortunate for Parkey. its a game of fingers. a finger changes the course of history.

  118. The more Corey thinks about it, the more certain he is that it was a good ball he hit. Straight through the uprights with room to spare. Game winner. He’s not going to lose any sleep over it, he’s too busy getting ready for next week’s game.

  119. there’s a closeup video of what really looks like a players fingers being bent backwards at the line. thing is tho, the ball really doesnt appear to have changed rotation. just wondering if it was just enough to stop it from hooking back inside????

  120. All jokes about NFC North postseason kicking aside (Matt Walsh and Eddie Murray come to mind), I despise the rule that allows opposing teams to negate or disrupt a kicker with a timeout. When I heard Parkey had made a FG and that it was negated by a Philly timeout, that changes my whole view of who REALLY won that game.

  121. “Priceless for Raider nation watching Mack cry on bench”

    —-

    Right. Where were they this weekend?

  122. dltarnnr says:
    January 6, 2019 at 8:44 pm
    Priceless for Raider nation watching Mack cry on bench

    __________________________________________________

    I have no dog in this fight, but there’s no way the Raiders come close to matching Mack’s impact with the draft picks they received.

  123. wasn’t this supposed to be prevented by the 25 million dollar man? The investment didn’t pay off on the last defensive stand. Sincerely the Oakland Raiders.

  124. He pushed the timeout kick to the left and corrected that by pushing it further left. Guy has been trash all year, only a moron would have kept him on the team.

  125. I feel really bad for the guy. They should have given him five points for hitting the upright and the crossbar on
    one kick. What are the odds of anyone being able to do that?

  129. endtimesparty says:
    January 7, 2019 at 2:52 am

    All jokes about NFC North postseason kicking aside (Matt Walsh and Eddie Murray come to mind), I despise the rule that allows opposing teams to negate or disrupt a kicker with a timeout. When I heard Parkey had made a FG and that it was negated by a Philly timeout, that changes my whole view of who REALLY won that game.
    __________________________

    What sense does that make? The time out was clearly called before the kick. Nothing was negated. If a timeout is called before a normal play, the same thing would happen.

  130. I know this is about the kicker but there were a few comments about Khalil Mack. Nobody’s mentioning Jason Peters kicked his butt the whole game.

  136. when you make that much money for playing a kid’s game our empathy for your sorrow is truly irrelevant.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!