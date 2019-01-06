Doug Baldwin has a message for the rest of the league: “Look out”

AP

The abrupt end to a season that results from a playoff loss can trigger a wide range of emotions, mostly negative. And while Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin opened his press availability after Saturday night’s 24-22 loss to the Cowboys by admitting that he’s “sad, confused, frustrated,” the things he eventually said were far more positive, clear, aspirational.

“Look out,” Baldwin said regarding the future for the Seahawks. “This team, we have everything we need. You have all the pieces. You have all the right mindsets, personalities, everything. It’s just we’re a young team. With the time comes progression, comes growth, comes learning. This team will be better.”

When he says the team will be better, he doesn’t simply mean on the field.

“I think the best thing we will do from this point on moving forward is that we will take these lessons and learn from them and grow and be better, not only as football players, but as men,” Baldwin said. “That is vastly more important. Yes, it’s sad the way it ended, but this is not the end of the world. There are some phenomenal individuals in this locker room; phenomenal football players. . . . The future is bright.”

The present won’t feel that way, and Baldwin tried to help his younger teammates process that feeling.

“I said a lot of things,” Baldwin said regarding his message in the locker room. “The sentiment of the message was cherish these moments. Learn from it. Don’t let the loss be in vain. If you do the honest reflection in the mirror and you ask yourself the tough questions and seek the right answers, no loss is ever a loss. You still win if you learn. You may not be victorious, but you still win. That message was not just for football, it was for human beings, for the life they live off the field as well. We’re called to be great football players, but more importantly, we’re called to be great men.”

It’s a great message from a team that far exceeded what most thought they could do. And Baldwin is right. If they continue to progress, the best advice for the rest of the league will be to look out.