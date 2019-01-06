Doug Pederson: We’re a different team than last visit to New Orleans

Getty Images

The Eagles are headed to New Orleans after Sunday’s 16-15 win over the Bears and it will be their second visit to the Superdome since the start of the 2018 season.

The first visit on November 18 did not go well for them. The Saints put up 546 yards while holding the Eagles to 196 in a 48-7 win that dropped Philadelphia to 4-6 on the season.

That record made it hard to imagine that there would be another meeting in the postseason, but the Eagles are now up to six wins in their last seven games and head coach Doug Pederson said he thinks his team is very different than the one that got blown out.

“Yeah, it wasn’t very good the first time,” Pederson said, via Philly.com. “And you know, we’ll take a look at that film. We’ll take a look at this one. I think we’re a different football team now than we were then. And we’ve just got to put a good plan together in all three phases. Go back down there, we’re on the road, it’s going to be in a dome, it’s going to be loud again, all those things, and it’s going to be a great atmosphere.”

Among the differences from November is the presence of quarterback Nick Foles in the starting lineup. The Eagles have won all four games he’s started and they’ll hope the success can keep rolling against the NFC’s top seed.