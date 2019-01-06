Eagles get first TD of game, take 10-6 lead in third

Getty Images

The wait for the first touchdown of Sunday’s game in Chicago took nearly 40 minutes and the home crowd wasn’t happy to see the drought come to an end.

Nick Foles found tight end Dallas Goedert for a 10-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play in the third quarter and the Eagles are now in front of the Bears 10-6.

The Bears handed the Eagles 53 of the yards they picked up on their way down the field on penalties. There was no arguing with a flag on safety Adrian Amos for a hit to the head of a defenseless receiver and the Bears couldn’t argue when they were caught with 12 men on the field, but a 33-yard pass interference call on cornerback Prince Amukamara was the subject of grumbling.

Chicago had to punt at the end of their first possession of the second half and will probably need to find their own way into the end zone if they’re going to move on to next weekend.