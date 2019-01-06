Eagles open up with a field goal, lead Bears 3-0

Getty Images

The Bears defense bent to open Sunday afternoon’s game against the Eagles, but it didn’t break.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd sacked Nick Foles on a third down and the Eagles had to settle for a Jake Elliott field goal try after moving the ball into the red zone. The kick was good and the Eagles are up 3-0 with 9:32 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles converted their previous third down with a pass to former Bear Alshon Jeffery and Foles also connected with Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz for chunks of yardage during the drive. They had less success running the ball while giving Smallwood, Josh Adams and Darren Sproles work.

The Bears started Deon Bush at safety rather than Eddie Jackson, who is active after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.