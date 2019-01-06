Eddie Jackson active, Trey Burton out for Bears

Getty Images

The Bears made tight end Trey Burton a late addition to their injury report and he will not be in the lineup against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Burton was listed as questionable with a groin injury on Saturday and the team made him inactive for their playoff opener 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. It’s the first game that Burton has missed since leaving the Eagles for the Bears as a free agent in the offseason. Adam Shaheen, Ben Braunecker and Daniel Brown will fill in at tight end.

In better injury news for the Bears, safety Eddie Jackson will be in the lineup. He missed the final two regular season games, but returned to practice this week and earned a questionable tag on Friday.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols were also listed as questionable and join Jackson in the lineup. Linebacker Aaron Lynch is out with an elbow injury while wide receiver Kevin White, offensive lineman Eric Kush, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, wide receiver Javon Wims and defensive lineman Nick Williams are healthy scratches.

All four players the Eagles listed as questionable –defensive end Michael Bennett, cornerback Avonte Maddox, left tackle Jason Peters and guard Isaac Seumalo — are active on Sunday. Linebacker D.J. Alexander, defensive lineman Bruce Hector, cornerback Sidney Jones, wide receiver Mike Wallace, offensive lineman Matt Pryor, guard Chance Warmack and quarterback Carson Wentz are out.