Ezekiel Elliott on Dak Prescott: He played like a grown man

Getty Images

The Cowboys moved on to the Divisional Round of the playoffs with Saturday night’s 24-22 win over the Seahawks and quarterback Dak Prescott had a lot to do with the victory.

Prescott completed 22-of-33 passes for 226 yards and ran six times for 29 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown that extended Dallas’ lead to 10 points. Prescott also ran nine yards to put the Cowboys on the goal line and set up a touchdown by running back Ezekiel Elliott that gave Dallas the lead earlier in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Elliott, who ran for 137 yards of his own, said Prescott “played like a grown man and called the quarterback’s performance “legendary.” Prescott said he feels like “a grown-ass man just in general” as part of his response to what Elliott had to say.

“I’m in a young career. I’m three years in. For him to say that … I may have to tell him to not say that again or to wait until later,” Prescott said. “Obviously it’s a great compliment. Obviously it’s a guy we came in together and we’ve been through the ups and the downs of three seasons. Just to be where we are at with this team that we have and this offense that we have, it’s a lot of excitement. It’s a hell of a compliment.”

Saturday’s win was the first playoff victory for Prescott and Elliott and they’ll need more of the same in New Orleans or Los Angeles next week if this run is going to take them to the conference title game.