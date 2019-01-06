Former Cardinal Kwamie Lassiter dies at 49

Getty Images

Former Cardinals safety Kwamie Lassiter died on Sunday after having a heart attack.

Lassiter, who was 49 years old, joined the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Kansas in 1995 and developed into a starter for Arizona over the course of his eight seasons in the desert. He may be best remembered for his four interceptions against the Chargers in the final week of the 1998 season as they helped the Cardinals win a game that clinched a playoff berth.

“We were all devastated to learn of Kwamie’s passing today and our hearts go out to all of his family and friends,” Cardinals team president Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “Kwamie came to the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent. He not only became a key contributor to our team for eight seasons but continued to make an impact on this community after his playing days ended. He will be missed greatly.”

Lassiter closed out his career by playing one season for the Chargers and one season with the Rams. He appeared in 129 games overall and finished his NFL career with 25 interceptions.

Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones.