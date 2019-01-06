Joe Flacco: Don’t even go there, Lamar Jackson did a great job

AP

There will be plenty of talk in the days ahead about whether Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson should have been benched in favor of Joe Flacco during today’s loss to the Chargers. But Flacco is refusing to fuel such talk.

When a reporter suggested to Flacco after the game that perhaps he should have gone in to replace Jackson, Flacco quickly shut it down and praised Jackson for his big fourth quarter, which gave the Ravens a chance at a dramatic comeback.

“You can’t even go there, man,” Flacco said. “I thought Lamar did a great job of hanging in there and giving us a chance at the end.”

That’s a classy answer from Flacco, who also acknowledged after the game that he doesn’t have much say in where he’ll end up next season, with the Ravens ready to move on from him and make Jackson their franchise quarterback. Flacco didn’t want to leave Baltimore this way, having been benched for a younger quarterback, but he’s still leaving Baltimore with his status as a good teammate and consummate professional intact.