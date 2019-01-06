John Harbaugh: Jackson is QB of future, Flacco will “have a market”

AP

There’s still considerable uncertainty in Baltimore for next season.

But as things stand today, their quarterback situation will look like it did today.

Via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, coach John Harbaugh put to bed any simmering controversy, installing Lamar Jackson as the lone quarterback of the future.

“Lamar is our quarterback going forward,” Harbaugh said.

That was a popular opinion over the previous seven weeks, and the last seven minutes of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. But before that, fans were booing and hoping Flacco might replace the rookie. Harbaugh said he considered making the change, but it’s clear he’s staking the franchise to Jackson.

He also seemed to make it clear that the intent would be to trade veteran former starter Joe Flacco.

“Joe can still play,” he told reporters. “Joe’s going to have a market, a lot of teams are going to want Joe. . . . . Joe Flacco is a great talent, he’s a better person, he’s the best QB in the history of the Ravens, . . . he’s going to be just fine.”

Creating a trade market for Flacco will only benefit Harbaugh, who also addressed one of the other elephants in the room by saying he wanted to stay in Baltimore and got the impression his bosses wanted that too.