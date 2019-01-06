John Harbaugh: No one can say what tomorrow will bring, but I plan to stay in Baltimore

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after his team’s postseason came to an end that he doesn’t think he coached his last game in Baltimore.

Harbaugh was asked after the loss to the Chargers whether that was his last game, and he answered, “I don’t believe so. I don’t believe so.”

But Harbaugh did leave a little bit of wiggle room, saying he doesn’t know for sure what the future might hold.

“There’s a Bible verse that basically says, ‘Make no oath.’ No one can say what tomorrow is going to bring, other than God willing,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see what God has in store but I have every expectation, every plan to be here as long as the Ravens want me here, and I believe they want me here.”

With the Broncos and Dolphins both interested in making a run at Harbaugh, no one should be shocked if what tomorrow brings is news that Harbaugh is leaving Baltimore. Even if he’s sincere when he says his current expectation is to stay where he is.