Kiko Alonso fined for hit that touched off Week 17 fight

Getty Images

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso is no stranger to late hits on quarterbacks and the Bills took offense to the latest one during the second half of Week 17’s game.

Alonso’s hit on a sliding Josh Allen included a kick to the head as Alonso followed through and a fight broke out between the two teams. Alonso, Bills tackle Jordan Mills and Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn were ejected when all was said and done and all three heard from the league this week.

PFT has confirmed that Alonso and Quinn were fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness while Mills was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Those weren’t the only fines handed out for actions in that game. Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was fined $10,026 for an unnecessary roughness penalty later in the game.