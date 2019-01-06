Patriots prepare for Josh McDaniels to leave (unless he doesn’t, again)

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
Last year, after Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels jilted the Colts, many believed he’d stay in New England until coach Bill Belichick retires.

This year, McDaniels is back in play.

Per multiple sources, the Patriots are preparing for McDaniels to leave. He has interviewed with the Packers, and the Browns reportedly are interested.

The thinking at this point is that McDaniels will only interview with teams that he’d be willing to coach. Thus, if he’s offered the Green Bay job, the thinking is he’d take it.

What he’d do about the Browns job is less clear. McDaniels hasn’t had a chance to accept or reject an offer to interview with the Browns, because the Browns have yet to request permission to interview him. The Canton Repository, however, has reported that there’s mutual interest between McDaniels and the Browns.

None of this means he’ll actually leave. Last year, the Patriots were prepared for McDaniels to leave. He didn’t. This year, they’re prepared for him to leave, all over again.

    Why a team would even be interested in this guy is puzzling. He was all set to take the Indy job until he changed his mind…but not after already hiring his staff. Which begs another question…what assistant coach is going to accept a job offer from this guy should some team be dumb enough to offer him the job?

    If that’s not enough, look at what he did in Denver? He took a team that was 8-8 and ran them into the ground while alienating (and trading) his QB (Cutler) and all-Pro WR (Brandon Marshall). Then he was fired in his second year after going 3-9. Any team dumb enough to hire him better get ready for him to set the team back ten years.

  5. The fact he left the Packers without a contract/offer etc – he’s not the slam dunk hire people think he is.

    Not that he’s a great coach but that he’s an uber hot commodity.

  7. Everyone should be after Belichek disciples. Look at all the success they have as head coaches! Weis, Crennel, McDaniels in Denver, Patricia.

