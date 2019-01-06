Philip Rivers: Exciting to get another chance to face Patriots

Getty Images

Sunday’s win over the Ravens sets the Chargers up for a trip to New England to face the Patriots next weekend and it’s not the first time that quarterback Philip Rivers has found himself in that spot.

The Chargers faced the Patriots in the AFC title game after the 2007 season and lost 21-12 with Rivers playing through a torn ACL. It’s been a long time since that game, but Rivers and Tom Brady remain in the same spots that they were back then and Rivers said he’s excited about the chance to take on the Patriots once again.

“Again, I’ve got to focus on that defense,” Rivers said, via the team’s website. “Now I’m not playing Tom by any means, but is it special to go to New England to go against a Hall of Fame coach and arguably the best quarterback ever to play? [Am I excited to] get another shot at them? Heck yeah. Heck yeah it is special. Just like I always told you, we look over and it’s Peyton Manning on the other side. I’m not playing those guys, but I have a great deal of respect. [I’m a] fan of those guys. So to get an opportunity again to go against them 11 years after we had that opportunity in the 2007 season, yeah, it’s awesome. I’m looking forward to it.”

Rivers said the team needs “to play better offensively” than they did in the 23-17 win over the Ravens and getting a repeat performance from the defense would be a big help to getting the result that escaped Rivers over a decade ago.