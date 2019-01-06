Philip Rivers: Exciting to get another chance to face Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2019, 9:46 PM EST
Getty Images

Sunday’s win over the Ravens sets the Chargers up for a trip to New England to face the Patriots next weekend and it’s not the first time that quarterback Philip Rivers has found himself in that spot.

The Chargers faced the Patriots in the AFC title game after the 2007 season and lost 21-12 with Rivers playing through a torn ACL. It’s been a long time since that game, but Rivers and Tom Brady remain in the same spots that they were back then and Rivers said he’s excited about the chance to take on the Patriots once again.

“Again, I’ve got to focus on that defense,” Rivers said, via the team’s website. “Now I’m not playing Tom by any means, but is it special to go to New England to go against a Hall of Fame coach and arguably the best quarterback ever to play? [Am I excited to] get another shot at them? Heck yeah. Heck yeah it is special. Just like I always told you, we look over and it’s Peyton Manning on the other side. I’m not playing those guys, but I have a great deal of respect. [I’m a] fan of those guys. So to get an opportunity again to go against them 11 years after we had that opportunity in the 2007 season, yeah, it’s awesome. I’m looking forward to it.”

Rivers said the team needs “to play better offensively” than they did in the 23-17 win over the Ravens and getting a repeat performance from the defense would be a big help to getting the result that escaped Rivers over a decade ago.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Philip Rivers: Exciting to get another chance to face Patriots

  1. Absolutely zero faith in the chargers winning.

    If Coleman or Corrente call that game the pats will have it in the bag before it even begins.

  6. With my team not in the mix I’m officially on the Chargers bandwagon. Big Ben has two rings, Eli has two… I think it’s time the best QB from the 2004 draft gets a ring.

  8. Early forecast: 19 degrees.

    Rivers has never won vs Brady, but that won’t mean much next Sunday.

    What will mean something is if SD can come east again at 1PM and play a lot better than they did today.

    Not so sure they have another gear or the depth to beat NE.

  10. If the Chiefs dont get in, if be fine w the Chargers getting their first one. Anything is better than the Patriots. It would also be nice to see an AFC west team other than the Denver Donkeys get to and win a SB.

  13. It’s nice to see the Chargers getting into the Divisional Round. It is too bad they don’t have any fanbase who could enjoy their success this season. At least they can truly say that they are playing for each other.

  14. Chargers winning in Foxboro? In January? In the cold? Against Brady? Right. Congrats Tom Brady on going to another AFC championship game!

  18. Don’t understand the fascination with this guy. He’s done NOTHING… how many playoff appearances, much less playoff wins? He had good years with LT, Sproles, and Antonio Gates in his prime but even then, it was 5 yard passes that whoever caught it was doing all the work. He finally made it back to the playoffs now that he’s got another RB to go along with a half-way decent defense. He throws too many interceptions in clutch situations. And if I’m not mistaken, he threw a pick in the 1st drive of the last 3 games and in this game had only 160yds and no TDs. The dude whines EVERY game… and don’t give me the “he’s competitive stuff”, he throws full out tantrums. And PLEASE give me a break with the HOF talk. I give him the most overrated QB achievement, that’s about it.

  19. As a Patriots fan I would love to see Tom get the 6th ring. But if we have to lose to anyone I will be cheering for Rivers to have the chance to finally get a ring of his own.

  20. Funny, I did not see one post on a Patriots thread last week with Charger fans talking about how the Patriots had no chance against them. I did see plenty of posts by Raven fans saying that the Patriots had no chance against the the Ravens. Of course, the Ravens fans were right because the Ravens didn’t make it out of the Wild Card round.

    I love this match up and will wish the Chargers and Rivers well if they win. I didn’t feel the same way about Harbaugh and the Ravens.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!