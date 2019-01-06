Playoffs could swing pendulum back to defensive coaches

Getty Images

A season that entailed eye-popping performances from quarterbacks, an epic 105-point prime-time game between the Chiefs and Rams, and an explosion of young quarterbacks who need to be groomed has created a rush for offensive coaches. And now the playoffs are here, and that could begin to change.

It’s January. To no surprise, defense is back. With plenty of quality defensive coaches in a pool that doesn’t feature an overabundance of offensive minds, the question becomes whether owners will decide to push away from the notion that they should look for the next McVay, Pederson, Nagy, etc.

As one league source pointed out on Sunday, the quest for the next great offensive mind could result in multiple unqualified coaches getting hired as head coaches. When it comes to hiring defensive coaches, the concern would be that the defensive coach would hire an offensive coordinator who performs well enough in the first year or two that he’d be gobbled up by someone else as a head coach, forcing the team to find another offensive coordinator.

So why not make the offensive coordinator the head coach from the get go?

Again, that could change. No jobs have been filled yet, and guys like Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Eagles defensive coordinator, and even Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley could begin to get serious attention based on the wild-card games.