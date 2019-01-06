Ravens get on the board after Chargers turnover

Getty Images

The Ravens were able to beat the Chargers in December thanks to a tight end fumble which was recovered for a touchdown.

They only got a field goal out of it this time, but they were important points.

The Ravens took advantage of the short field that came after Virgil Green‘s fumble to get a short field goal to cut the Chargers’ lead to 12-3. In the December meeting, Tavon Young scooped and scored on Antonio Gates‘ turnover.

The Ravens have left rookie Lamar Jackson in the game despite a rough first half, but they did replace left guard James Hurst after he allowed sacks on back-to-back plays to start the third quarter.

They’ve also blocked a Chargers field goal and a punt, giving them a needed boost.