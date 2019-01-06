Ravens’ slot cornerback Tavon Young inactive

Getty Images

The Ravens’ secondary won’t be at full strength against Philip Rivers today.

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young, the starter in the slot, is inactive with a groin injury. When the Ravens and Chargers met in the regular season, it was Young who returned a fumble for a touchdown to seal the win for Baltimore.

The Ravens’ other inactives are QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, LG Alex Lewis, OLB Tim Williams, DT Zach Sieler and FB/DL Patrick Ricard.

The Chargers’ inactives are RB Troymaine Pope G Forrest Lamp, LB Jatavis Brown, C Cole Toner, WR Dylan Cantrell, DE Anthony Lanier and NT Brandon Mebane.