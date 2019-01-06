Report: Austin Ekeler “headed in right direction” to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Chargers went into the weekend with a pair of question marks on the injury front.

They provided an answer to one of them on Saturday when they opted not to activate tight end Hunter Henry from the physically unable to perform list. Henry, who tore his ACL in the spring, needs to be activated on Monday if he is going to play at all this year.

The Chargers will need to beat the Ravens to make that a meaningful decision and it appears running back Austin Ekeler will help them in that effort.

Ekeler was listed as questionable because of a groin injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is “headed in the right direction” on Sunday. He’ll take part in pregame warmups before an ultimate call on his status in Baltimore.

Linebacker Jatavis Brown was ruled out on Friday and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane is not expected to play as he has been away from the team to care for his ill daughter.