Report: Broncos denying interview requests for Gary Kubiak

In a press conference after the firing of former head coach Vance Joseph, Broncos General Manager John Elway said that Gary Kubiak could return to the coaching staff as the team’s offensive coordinator this year and that he would remain in the organization in one role or another.

They’re reportedly making sure of that by denying interview requests from other teams that want to talk to Kubiak about their own coordinator vacancies. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Falcons and Bengals have both requested permission to interview Kubiak since the end of the regular season.

Per the report, Kubiak wants to remain with Denver so he may not have taken the interviews anyway. Health issues caused Kubiak to step down as the Broncos’ head coach after the 2016 season and he has worked for the team in a personnel role the last couple of years.

Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio are on the list of candidates for the head coaching job in Denver.