Report: Darren Sproles talking about playing another season

Eagles running back Darren Sproles planned for 2017 to be his final season in the NFL, but a torn ACL and broken arm led him to reconsider and re-sign with the team this offseason.

Philly’s playoff run may not be Sproles’ swan song either. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Sproles has been telling people around the team that he’s seriously considering one more year in the league.

If he does decide to keep playing, it seems likely that he’ll have a spot with the Eagles. Head coach Doug Pederson said recently that he’d love to have Sproles around as a “great leader” for the team in 2019.

Sproles missed 10 games with a hamstring injury after appearing in the opener. He’s run the ball 24 times for 110 yards, caught 11 passes for 138 yards and returned punts while scoring three times in those appearances.