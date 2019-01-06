Report: Vikings aren’t expected to hire Hue Jackson

Getty Images

Vikings fans, rejoice.

Amid multiple reports suggesting that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer could hire former Raiders and Bengals coach Hue Jackson to run the offense in Minnesota, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that it’s not expected to happen.

Zimmer and Jackson worked together in Cincinnati. Jackson is under consideration to become the next coach of the Bengals, and Zimmer is looking for someone to run an offense that grossly underachieved in 2018.

As noted on Saturday, the fact that Zimmer has only one year left on his contract could make it harder for him to find an offensive coordinator.