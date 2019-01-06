Ruling on Anthony Miller fumble was correct, poorly explained on field

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2019, 6:43 PM EST
Near the first half of Sunday’s game between the Bears and Eagles, a deep pass to Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller was ruled incomplete after Eagles defensive back Cre'von LeBlanc ripped the ball out of his hands.

Because the game was in the final two minutes of the half, there was a review called for from the booth and replays showed that Miller took three steps with the ball before it came free. It also showed that no player from either team recovered the ball before the whistle was blown, which had many people thinking the Bears would have the ball at the spot it came loose.

That feeling led to an incredulous reaction from the NBC booth, including former NFL referee and current rules analyst Terry McCauley, when referee Tony Corrente announced in halting fashion that the call stood as originally called without explaining why that was the case.

Per the NFL casebook for officials, the ruling was correct because the pass was initially ruled incomplete.

“If there is no video evidence of a clear recovery or the ball going out of bounds, the ruling of incomplete stands.”

NFL officiating head Al Riveron provided further explanation in a tweet.

“In #PHIvsCHI, the receiver controlled the ball with two feet down & took an additional step, so it was a catch. However, because he was not down by contact & there was ‘no video evidence of a clear recovery or the ball going out of bounds’, the ruling of incomplete stands.

Corrente didn’t use those words to explain the ruling on the Miller play, but it would have been a lot of help to those watching the game if the NFL made sure he did.

28 responses to “Ruling on Anthony Miller fumble was correct, poorly explained on field

  7. Meh. It makes more sense to allow the catch, call dead ball when it’s apparent that nobody wants to advance the ball after the fumble, spot the ball at the spot of the fumble.

  10. SundaySwami…

    Wrong. They didnt explain anything. Most knew it was a catch. They wouldnt rule it a catch because there was no recovery of the fumbled football. Had there been a recovery, they likely would have ruled it a catch. They should have stated no ruling on the catch due to no recovery of the fumbled football.

  11. Bill Bixby says:

    January 6, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Too often now, the refs are blowing plays dead too early.

    ________________

    That play wasn’t blown dead too early neither the Eagles or Bears players made any attempt to pick up the football, so the ref eventually just picked it up. There were 3 Eagles around the ball and they just stood there

  13. How do you explain a poorly designed/worded rule well? We are all (including the TV referee analysts who had an hour to review it) nonplussed by the explanation coming directly from the rule book.

  14. So, the receiver caught the ball. He controlled it all the way to the end and it was knocked out by the defender, thus becoming a fumble. Neither team made an attempt to get the ball, yet the official stood by the ball and waited for someone to notice the ball was still live. Realizing no one had caught on, he whistled it dead, and thus an incomplete pass. If I have that right, shouldn’t the official still be standing there w/no whistle blown waiting for someone on the field to figure it out? Or is there a cutoff time?

  15. So the refs are saying either the Bears could have picked it up and ran for a touchdown or the Eagles could have scooped it up and ran it the other way for a touchdown? Either would have counted because of the review decision.

    Coaches are supposed to teach players to play until they hear the whistle..

    Sounds like there was a whistle..

    Tough call..

  16. This is why I have been complaining about that terrible premature whistle that robbed the Browns of a defensive td — it was never adequately addressed and refs still blow plays dead way too early rather than throw a flag and let the play finish. Oh, and the playoffs are supposed to be covered by the best ref crews but it still keeps happening anyway, fantastic.

  17. NFL Official rules – Bear’s game: New rule should be added!…if after 3 step catch and there is no recovery, the team who lost the coin toss will have the first possession from either the point of the catch or the line of scrimmage whichever is to their advantage #make it fair!

    Its not rocket science..there are no jump shots or drop balls or pucks in american football…easy fair add-on!

  18. Every year the NFL rules get more convoluted to the point they can hardly be explained. No wonder the guys in their footlocker jerseys are often confused or flat out wrong on their calls. Ive been reduced to a casual NFL fan with no real favorite as the refs or the NFL will decide your teams outcome more often that the actual teams play on the field. College ball has eclipsed the NFL for me. Goodell has ruined the product.

  20. no one went to recover it because the back judge or whoever was standing 5 feet away giving the incomplete signal and probably blowing his whistle…

  22. Why is it up to ref to determine that enough time has occurred for a player to get the ball?

    The ref should have stood there and stood there and stood there until a light bulb went off for some rocket scientist on either team.

    “Duh, how come the ref didn’t pick the ball up? OMG, the ball is still alive!!!!!!”

    The second half probably would have ended before someone figured it out. It shouldn’t matter is it’s a couple of seconds or 10 hours. It’s a live ball.

  24. The fact it is written in like that is stupid. I’m getting real tired of replay showing an obvious injustice and then watching the officials basically ignore it. This case has an obscure rule that allows it (much different than justifying it) but many similar cases do not.

  25. Am I the only one who sees that this explanation makes no sense, and is clearly incorrect?

    You can’t say it was a catch and then rule it incomplete. The catch and the fumble are two independent actions.

  26. What if that was 4th down? They ignore the first down catch simply because nobody picked up a loose ball? It seems to me that there is an opportunity for a turnover but since the defense did not take advantage of it the ball should go back to the offense where they last possessed the ball. In this case that would be where the catch was made. Is it THAT hard to have the rules make sense?

  27. Watch the play again, the referee clearly signaled incomplete pass as soon as the ball hit the ground and blew the whistle….dead ball. The reason no one went after the fumble is because there wasn’t one, it was signaled incomplete.

  28. The referee signaled incomplete pass when the pass was complete. So why should the Bears have to suffer when the referee screwed up by signaling incomplete? That’s why no one from either side picked up the ball. The Bears got royally screwed there

