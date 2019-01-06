Ruling on Anthony Miller fumble was correct, poorly explained on field

Getty Images

Near the first half of Sunday’s game between the Bears and Eagles, a deep pass to Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller was ruled incomplete after Eagles defensive back Cre'von LeBlanc ripped the ball out of his hands.

Because the game was in the final two minutes of the half, there was a review called for from the booth and replays showed that Miller took three steps with the ball before it came free. It also showed that no player from either team recovered the ball before the whistle was blown, which had many people thinking the Bears would have the ball at the spot it came loose.

That feeling led to an incredulous reaction from the NBC booth, including former NFL referee and current rules analyst Terry McCauley, when referee Tony Corrente announced in halting fashion that the call stood as originally called without explaining why that was the case.

Per the NFL casebook for officials, the ruling was correct because the pass was initially ruled incomplete.

“If there is no video evidence of a clear recovery or the ball going out of bounds, the ruling of incomplete stands.”

NFL officiating head Al Riveron provided further explanation in a tweet.

“In #PHIvsCHI, the receiver controlled the ball with two feet down & took an additional step, so it was a catch. However, because he was not down by contact & there was ‘no video evidence of a clear recovery or the ball going out of bounds’, the ruling of incomplete stands.

Corrente didn’t use those words to explain the ruling on the Miller play, but it would have been a lot of help to those watching the game if the NFL made sure he did.