Sunday morning one-liners

Previewing some free agent decisions for the Bills.

Looking into the Dolphins’ interest in Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Are big things coming for Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski?

In support of the Jets hiring Mike McCarthy as their head coach.

Looking back at better days for Ravens QB Joe Flacco.

Taking stock of Eric Bieniemy’s candidacy for the Bengals head coaching vacancy.

Is Brian Flores a serious candidate for the Browns head coaching job?

A look at Steelers players approaching free agency.

The Texans were overwhelmed on Saturday afternoon.

A look inside the Colts’ locker room after Saturday’s win.

A call for Tom Coughlin to face the music after a losing Jaguars season.

Handing out superlatives for the Titans season.

A potential Von Miller trade remains a topic around the Broncos.

Joe Montana likes the Chiefs’ chances of making a Super Bowl run.

An Uber driver didn’t know RB Melvin Gordon was in his car when he went off on the Chargers.

Future members of the Raiders may be playing in Monday night’s college title game.

WR Tavon Austin had a hand in Saturday night’s Cowboys win.

What message did Giants coach Pat Shurmur send in his first season on the job?

Assessing Eagles RB Darren Sproles‘ potential impact on Sunday’s game.

Jay Gruden’s return makes Washington eligible for being chosen as this year’s Hard Knocks team.

What does Bears coach Matt Nagy have in common with the other head coaches in the playoffs?

Lions QB Matthew Stafford will be working with another new offensive coordinator.

The Packers’ head coaching search is expanding.

What’s the Vikings’ trajectory heading into the 2019 season?

At least one person went overboard in response to the Falcons making changes to the coaching staff.

Panthers DE Efe Obada welcomed a couple of fellow British football players to Charlotte.

Zach Strief moved from the Saints’ roster to their radio team.

An argument that the Buccaneers can’t contend for the playoffs in 2019.

Are the Cardinals missing anyone in their head coaching search?

S John Johnson said the Rams tried “to stay ahead of the curve” during their bye week.

The 49ers expect a lot of competition for spots at cornerback.

The Seahawks’ running game never showed up on Saturday night.