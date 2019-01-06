Tyrann Mathieu hopes to re-sign with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans’ season came to an end against the Colts on Saturday and that means thoughts are shifting from on-field matters to offseason ones.

For safety Tyrann Mathieu, the biggest offseason issue is settling where he’ll play in 2019. Mathieu signed a one-year deal with the Texans after being released by the Cardinals and said on Sunday that his first choice would be to stay in Houston.

“I really want to be here,” Mathieu said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I love this team, love the locker room, love the coaching staff. Hopefully, the business side will take care of itself. I definitely want to be here.”

Mathieu started all 17 games for the Texans and finished the regular season with 89 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

The Texans have several other potential free agents on defense, including linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, defensive back Kareem Jackson and defensive end Angelo Blackson.