Will this be John Harbaugh’s last game with the Ravens?

Getty Images

Win today, and the Ravens head back to New England, where Baltimore always makes things interesting. Lose today, and things could get even more interesting.

PFT has reported on multiple occasions over the past several weeks that, notwithstanding Baltimore’s proclamation that coach John Harbaugh will return for 2019, multiple teams believe that he’s in play to be obtained via a de facto trade — and that the Dolphins and Broncos are the two teams to watch.

It’s finally catching on.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday that “two NFL teams with current head-coaching openings are strongly considering that possibility” of pursuing Harbaugh.

Yes. The Dolphins. And the Broncos.

If the Ravens win (and keep winning), it will become more difficult to make it happen. Chances are, however, that sufficient conversations already have occurred via the back channels to allow all concerned parties to know what it would take to get Harbaugh. So whenever the Ravens’ season is over (and if the Ravens still haven’t extended Harbaugh’s contract), the process can move, quickly.