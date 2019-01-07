49ers secondary coach headed to Ohio State

Getty Images

The Buckeyes lost their quarterback to the NFL Monday, but they evened the score by getting their co-defensive coordinator.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo.com, 49ers defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley is heading back to school, to partially replace Greg Schiano in charge of the Ohio State defense.

Hafley joined the 49ers staff in 2016 under Chip Kelly, when Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was quarterbacks coach. Hafley hung around to work for Kyle Shanahan.

Moments ago, Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins declared for the draft, and while Hafley might be a great coach, it’s hard to balance that ledger.