All four home teams favored in divisional round

Getty Images

After a weekend of upsets, Vegas is expecting chalk in the divisional round.

All four home teams are favored in the second round of the playoffs. Various sports books have these point spreads listed:

The Chiefs are 4.5 to 6-point favorites over the Colts.

The Rams are 7-point favorites over the Cowboys.

The Patriots are 4.5-point favorites over the Chargers.

The Saints are 8 to 9-point favorites over the Eagles.

Home teams are usually favored in the divisional round; in addition to home-field advantage, they were usually the better teams during the regular season and they’ve had a week to rest. But that’s not always the case; last year the Eagles were home underdogs for their divisional-round game.

This week, the oddsmakers see the four home teams all winning. Which is what they saw last week, when three road teams won.