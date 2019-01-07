Arkansas CB Ryan Pulley entering draft

Getty Images

Arkansas cornerback Ryan Pulley is leaving school a year early to enter the NFL draft.

The redshirt junior announced his intention to head to the NFL on social media.

“I can’t put into words what these past three years have meant to me; it’s been a fun, humbling and blessed opportunity,” Pulley tweeted.

He finished this season with 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, three interceptions and a forced fumble. Arkansas suspended Pulley for the season finale at Missouri for violation of team rules.

He missed all of the 2017 season with a pectoral injury.