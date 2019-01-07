Bears coordinator Vic Fangio interviewing with Dolphins and Broncos today

AP

With a little luck, the Dolphins and Broncos won’t ask any questions about kickers today.

Because Vic Fangio might not be in the mood.

The Bears defensive coordinator will interview for the head coaching vacancies for Miami and Denver today, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Fangio said last week he wasn’t putting much planning into the interviews since he had a game to prepare for, and the work he did yesterday was good.

The Bears were the league’s top-ranked team in points allowed and turnovers created, and the 60-year-old Fangio has been one of the top assistants in the game for years.

Today with a chance at a promotion, he might not be in the best mood, after a(nother) missed field goal cost the Bears a chance to advance.