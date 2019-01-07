Bills sign CFL receiving yards leader Duke Williams

Edmonton Eskimos

One of the areas the Bills are expected to address this offseason is the wide receiver position and they aren’t waiting until the start of free agency to get the ball rolling.

The team announced on Monday that they have signed former Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Duke Williams. Williams was released by Edmonton so that he could pursue opportunities in the NFL after leading the CFL in receiving yards during the 2018 season.

Williams caught 88 passes for 1,579 yards and 11 touchdowns in his second CFL season. He had 46 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.

Williams played at Auburn in 2014 and 2015, but was dismissed from the school during the 2015 season. He had a tryout with the Rams before heading to Canada to continue his football career.