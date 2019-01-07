Bruce Arians could be front-runner for Bucs job

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 7, 2019, 12:39 PM EST
The Buccaneers may be getting closer to finding their guy, but significant hurdles remain.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians “remains the front runner” for the job, as he has been widely considered since his name was first linked to the opening.

The confluence of the Bucs wanting to make a splash, his work with quarterbacks, and his relationship with Bucs General Manager Jason Licht made the dot-connecting easy on this one.

But as Stroud notes, there have been no contract negotiations yet, which makes it far from a given.

Arians previously said he’d only come out of retirement (and the television booth) for the Browns job, so he’s clearly a little picky. And when you have options, you’re more expensive.

The Bucs have also interviewed Kris Richard, Eric Bieniemy, and George Edwards, all of whom have good resumes but none of whom satisfy the “splash” reqiurement.

If they’re willing to pay up, they might get one.

  2. So, when he found out the Browns were not interested he changed his tune on his “Only will come out of retirement for the Browns job” fast.

    He also a while back said he wasn’t interested in the Green Bay job when Green Bay had NEVER expressed interest in him.

    Seems like kind of a turd to me. Plus, the hats all the time is kinda desperate. Why do bald guys do this?

    If I were the Bucs, I’d hire Todd Monken.

  3. The Glazers of all people should know that the “splash” hire rarely works. In 1996, they went after Jimmy Johnson (preferred coaching Dan Marino) and Steve Spurrier (Bucs couldn’t guarantee they wouldn’t move as this was before the stadium deal). When neither panned out, they hired boring, no-name Tony Dungy, who ended up probably being the best coach in their history.

    I have a feeling Arians is the “splash” hire, and Kris Richard is the Dungy-type who will actually turn the franchise around.

  6. immaculate recovery from being to ill to coach in az. not a fan of his play calling, to predictable.

  7. There is a couple things to consider in the NFL…..coaching is overrated when there are good players on the roster, and underrated when there are bad players. This Bucs team doesn’t have many good players on it outside of (Evans, Howard, Humphrey’s, JPP, Godwin, and Alexander) What the Bucs need is a culture change, GM change, and better talent evaluating scouts. The next coach has to have some fire and get rid of the people that who can’t play, no matter who they are.

