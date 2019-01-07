Bruce Arians could be front-runner for Bucs job

Getty Images

The Buccaneers may be getting closer to finding their guy, but significant hurdles remain.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians “remains the front runner” for the job, as he has been widely considered since his name was first linked to the opening.

The confluence of the Bucs wanting to make a splash, his work with quarterbacks, and his relationship with Bucs General Manager Jason Licht made the dot-connecting easy on this one.

But as Stroud notes, there have been no contract negotiations yet, which makes it far from a given.

Arians previously said he’d only come out of retirement (and the television booth) for the Browns job, so he’s clearly a little picky. And when you have options, you’re more expensive.

The Bucs have also interviewed Kris Richard, Eric Bieniemy, and George Edwards, all of whom have good resumes but none of whom satisfy the “splash” reqiurement.

If they’re willing to pay up, they might get one.