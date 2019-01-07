Bruce Arians’ Tampa interview included a physical

Getty Images

As the Buccaneers prepare to potentially hire coach Bruce Arians, more details are emerging regarding his weekend interview in Tampa.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Jay Glazer of FOX explained on Colin Cowherd’s radio/TV show that the Arians interview included a trip to a local hospital. Glazer explained that he’s heard of no team taking that kind of precautionary step regarding a candidate for a head-coaching job.

It’s justified in this specific case. Arians, 66, has had several health issues over the years, included a bout with prostate cancer and a 2016 case of kidney cancer.

Glazer also said that he believes the Buccaneers will name Arians its next head coach “in a day or two,” which implies that the trip to the hospital went well. Along with the interview.

If/when it happens, it will cap an unexpected series of events for Arians, who retired a year ago, accepted a spot on the NFL’s Career Development Advisory Panel (per a league source, Arians told the league office on multiple occasions that he would not be a candidate in 2019), and said publicly — and repeatedly — that he’d only unretire to coach the Browns.

A two-time coach of the year, Arians has emerged as one of the best quarterback coaches of the past generation, successfully working with the likes of Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, and Carson Palmer. Arians could soon be adding Jameis Winston to that list, in what could become a last-ditch effort by Winston to turn around a once-promising career.