CB Byron Murphy leaving Huskies for NFL

Getty Images

University of Washington cornerback Byron Murphy is forgoing his final two years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

He announced his decision on social media Monday.

“I’m blessed to be in this position and am excited to take this next step,” Murphy wrote on Twitter.

Murphy redshirted as a true freshman in 2016 and appeared in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He became a full-time starter in 2018.

Murphy finished with 58 tackles, four interceptions, 13 passes defensed and a touchdown this season.

He is expected to be one of the highest-rated prospects at his position despite his limited experience.