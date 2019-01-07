Chargers activate Hunter Henry

Getty Images

The Chargers didn’t activate tight end Hunter Henry from the physically unable to perform list in time to face the Ravens on Sunday, but he could be part of the lineup in New England.

The team announced on Monday that Henry has been added to the 53-man roster. Linebacker Jatavis Brown was placed on injured reserve after missing the win over Baltimore with an ankle injury.

Henry tore his ACL while working out on the first day of organized team activities in the offseason. He had 81 catches for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons.

Head coach Anthony Lynn said last week that Henry will be used in limited fashion if he’s active for a game in the postseason. Antonio Gates and Virgil Green have been the top two tight ends for the Chargers in Henry’s absence.