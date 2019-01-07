Cowboys fans could be storming the Coliseum

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
America’s Team could soon be taking over America’s second biggest city.

The Rams have issued a reminder that tickets to Saturday night’s game against the Cowboys at the L.A. Coliseuim are available to be purchased. And if Rams fans haven’t Cowboys fans definitely will.

Cowboys fans don’t travel well per se; they’re simply already everywhere. The fact that they’ve had so little postseason success since winning their last Super Bowl 23 years ago is a testament to the power of the brand.

But the last year the Cowboys won the Super Bowl was the first year of a two-decade NFL hiatus from L.A., and a generation of Angelenos grew up free to root for any team, including the one that squatted on a nickname that resonates from coast to coast.

Remember the 2016 preseason game between the Cowboys and Rams that marked the NFL’s return to L.A.? That meaningless game had a postseason vibe. This very meaningful postseason game will have a Super Bowl vibe. And it could feel a lot like a Super Bowl being played in Dallas.

And that could help Dallas secure the ability to play for a berth in the Super Bowl for the first time since January 1996.

10 responses to “Cowboys fans could be storming the Coliseum

  1. I actually like the Rams. But their fan turnout since I’ve went has been horrible. When they played in St. Louis the Niners fans would take over the dome. I was at the week 17 game in LA and there were more Niners fans than Rams fans. You have a good team, Rams fans, support your team.

  2. Not at the astronomical prices being asked. Although I’m sure the more fanatical fans will still eat them up.

  4. Rams fans will say: “There is so much more to do in sunny and warm L.A. than there is in (insert any city anywhere).” Even though the bellyached forever about DESERVING an NFL franchise…no, they don’t.

  5. Anyone could smell this story a mile away. To Florio’s point, it’s not that the Cowboys fans are traveling per se, it’s that they’re everywhere. That’s 100% correct. Another fact that some PC sensitive media outlets maybe reluctant to articulate, the Cowboys have a strong fan base south of the border. And through decades of immigration, that same demographic has a strong presence in California, which is the basis of the Cowboys fan base out West.

    ir vaqueros!

  7. Genius decision moving 2 franchises to the historically bad LA NFL market In the same season. Can’t even sell out a division round playoff game in year 2 at 27,000 seat soccer stadium. Pathetic. Poor San Diego fans.

  8. Wouldn’t surprise me in the least if it’s 50-50 with the cowboy fans. The Rams fans turnouts have always been terrible with the exception of the playoff game with Atlanta last year and the Chiefs Monday night game this year. If they could ever have that kind of consistent presence they could behave a pretty good home-field advantage IMO.

  9. I actually like how the Cowboys match up with the Rams. Donald is a very elite pass rusher but he does have a bit to desire when it comes to run stopping. Goff has already shown he can be flustered against an elite defense, which Dallas has. I like this matchup better than any of the other possibilities.

