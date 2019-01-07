Dak Prescott now has led nine fourth-quarter comebacks

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott called Dak Prescott a “grown-ass man” after the quarterback rallied the Cowboys for a wild-card victory over the Seahawks on Saturday night.

“I feel like I’m a grown-ass man just in general, playing like it or not,” Prescott said. “I’ll take the compliment. Obviously, it felt good. Everybody worked well together and when we can do that, it makes my job easier.”

Prescott has led the Cowboys to back-to-back fourth-quarter comebacks, with wins over the Giants in Week 17 and the Seahawks in the postseason. He has nine fourth-quarter comebacks and 15 game-winning drives in his three seasons. His predecessor, Tony Romo, had 25 fourth-quarter comebacks and 30 game-winning drives in his career.

The signature play of Prescott’s career came with 2:33 remaining when he ran for 16 yards to the Seattle 1 on third-and-14, cartwheeling through the air.

“That sums up Dak Prescott,” Cowboys guard Zack Martin said. “He’s going to do whatever it takes to help us win. Any time you see your quarterback throwing his body around like that to do whatever he can to help us win it’s inspiring.

“He’s a winner. I wouldn’t want anyone else being our quarterback.”

Since 1994, which is as far back as Pro Football Reference goes on this particular stat, Prescott leads the league in career passer rating when tied or trailing by eight points or fewer in the fourth quarter or overtime.

He has a 109.7 passer rating in that situation, leading all quarterbacks who have at least 100 attempts when tied or trailing by one score in the fourth quarter or overtime. In fact, no other quarterback has a passer rating above 100 with Andrew Luck (97.7), Romo (95.4), Russell Wilson (93.8), Ben Roethlisberger (93.3) and Drew Brees (92.4) trailing.